Is Billie Eilish Performing At The Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be performing at the Olympic closing ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be one of the artists performing at the Olympics closing ceremony.

The Olympic Games come to an end on Sunday 11th August, and just like the opening ceremony which featured performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, the closing ceremony is set to be a star-studded affair.

According to Variety, Billie Eilish will perform, alongside Snoop Dogg, who’s become a sort of official mascot for the US at the Games in Paris, and Red Hot Chill Peppers.

The stars are set to perform from LA, where the next Olympic Games will be held in 2028. The publication reports the performances will be a mix of pre-recorded and live performances.

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be performing at the Olympic Games closing ceremony. Picture: Getty

Is Billie Eilish performing at the Olympics closing ceremony?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Billie Eilish is heavily speculated to be performing at the Olympic Games’ closing ceremony. And after the rumours about Lady Gaga and Celine Dion for the opening ceremony ended up being true, we reckon the rumours about Billie are also pretty certain.

But with such prestigious events, of course organisers want to keep an element of surprise for everyone watching.

According to Variety Ben Winston, who’s worked with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Adele on One Night Only and is good friends with Harry Styles after working with One Direction, is coordinating with French producers of the closing ceremony.

It’s also been reported that Tom Cruise will be putting on an extravagant stunt, a series of motorbike tricks that will apparently begin in France but will also see him parachute down next to the iconic Hollywood sign, where the likes of Billie will take over.

Snoop Dogg is also rumoured to perform at the Olympics closing ceremony. Picture: Getty

Billie recently put out her third studio album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ and her new songs like ‘Lunch’ and ‘Birds of a Feather’ became instant hits.

As for fellow performer Snoop Dogg, he’s been seen at almost every sport at the Olympic Games in Paris, cheering on team USA and giving hilarious commentary along the way.

