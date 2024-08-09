Is Billie Eilish Performing At The Olympics Closing Ceremony?

9 August 2024, 11:09

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be performing at the Olympic closing ceremony
Billie Eilish is rumoured to be performing at the Olympic closing ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be one of the artists performing at the Olympics closing ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Olympic Games come to an end on Sunday 11th August, and just like the opening ceremony which featured performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, the closing ceremony is set to be a star-studded affair.

According to Variety, Billie Eilish will perform, alongside Snoop Dogg, who’s become a sort of official mascot for the US at the Games in Paris, and Red Hot Chill Peppers.

The stars are set to perform from LA, where the next Olympic Games will be held in 2028. The publication reports the performances will be a mix of pre-recorded and live performances.

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be performing at the Olympic Games closing ceremony
Billie Eilish is rumoured to be performing at the Olympic Games closing ceremony. Picture: Getty

Is Billie Eilish performing at the Olympics closing ceremony?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Billie Eilish is heavily speculated to be performing at the Olympic Games’ closing ceremony. And after the rumours about Lady Gaga and Celine Dion for the opening ceremony ended up being true, we reckon the rumours about Billie are also pretty certain.

But with such prestigious events, of course organisers want to keep an element of surprise for everyone watching.

According to Variety Ben Winston, who’s worked with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Adele on One Night Only and is good friends with Harry Styles after working with One Direction, is coordinating with French producers of the closing ceremony.

It’s also been reported that Tom Cruise will be putting on an extravagant stunt, a series of motorbike tricks that will apparently begin in France but will also see him parachute down next to the iconic Hollywood sign, where the likes of Billie will take over.

Snoop Dogg is also rumoured to perform at the Olympics closing ceremony
Snoop Dogg is also rumoured to perform at the Olympics closing ceremony. Picture: Getty

Billie recently put out her third studio album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ and her new songs like ‘Lunch’ and ‘Birds of a Feather’ became instant hits.

As for fellow performer Snoop Dogg, he’s been seen at almost every sport at the Olympic Games in Paris, cheering on team USA and giving hilarious commentary along the way.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Shawn Mendes 'Why Why Why' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Shawn Mendes Reveals He Was Almost A Father In Emotional 'Why Why Why' Lyrics

Kesha Reveals She Will Re-Record 'Tik Tok' To Permenantly Change The P-Diddy Lyric

Kesha Will Re-Record 'Tik Tok' To Permanently Change The P. Diddy Lyric

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Consider Her First Four Albums Part Of Her Discography

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Consider Her First Four Albums Part Of Her Discography

Finneas Slams Viral Video Accusing Billie Eilish Of Being "Predatory" On Charli XCX 'Guess' Verse

Finneas Slams Viral Video Accusing Billie Eilish Of Being "Predatory" On Charli XCX 'Guess' Verse

Hot On Capital

Sam from Love is Blind UK was unlucky in love on Love is Blind UK

Who Is Sam From Love Is Blind UK? His Age, Job, Instagram & More

TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Durango and Jennifer explained

What Is Durango In The Umbrella Academy? Season 4 Jennifer Plot Explained

TV & Film

Umbrella Academy season 3: Who is Abigail Hargreeves?

Who Is Abigail Hargreeves In Umbrella Academy Season 4? Her Full Backstory Explained

TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman is braced for hate over final season

The Umbrella Academy Boss Addresses "Hate" Over Season 4's Ending

TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4

Will There Be An Umbrella Academy Season 5? Here's Why It's Ending With Season 4

TV & Film

Blake Lively caught up with Capital's Kemi Rogers

Blake Lively Reveals ‘It Ends With Us’ Link To Taylor Swift Music Video

Josh Hartnett stars in new thriller 'Trap'

Josh Hartnett On How ‘Trap’ Concert Scenes Were Really Filmed

TV & Film

Jenna Ortega Says Approaching Everything With "The Confidence Of A White Man" Changed Her Life

Jenna Ortega Says Having "The Confidence Of The Average White Man" Is The Key To Her Success

TV & Film

Hunter Schafer facts

Hunter Schafer: Age, Height And Facts About The Euphoria Actress

TV & Film

Emmy Raver-Lampman facts

Emmy Raver-Lampman: Age, Height And Facts About The Umbrella Academy Actress

TV & Film

Two Love Island bombshells got into a row at the reunion party

Two Love Islanders Embroiled In Huge Row At Reunion Party

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Hunter Schafer opens up about being cheated on by Dominic Fike

Hunter Schafer Explains How Dominic Fike Cheating On Her "Fundamentally Changed Her"

There's already been a split on Love is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Couple Split After Getting Engaged

TV & Film

Natasha Bedingfield joined the Capital Evening Show

How Natasha Bedingfield Is Inspiring Team GB Athletes

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Ages, Jobs And More

TV & Film

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

TV & Film

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

TV & Film

Love is Blind UK will have 12 episodes

Here's When New Love Is Blind UK Episodes Come Out

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch