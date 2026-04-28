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EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish reveals moment Justin Bieber Coachella surprise was almost spoiled

28 April 2026, 18:32 | Updated: 28 April 2026, 18:45

Billie Eilish reveals the exact moment she realised she was about to go on stage with Justin Bieber at Coachella
Billie Eilish reveals the exact moment she realised she was about to go on stage with Justin Bieber at Coachella. Picture: Capital, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Capital FM

By Capital FM

"I can’t even think about it. I can’t even talk about it. I can’t even look at the videos, it’s too intense for me."

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Make way, make way... the VIOLLG is here! (That's the 'Very Important One Less Lonely Girl', btw...)

Fresh off her absolutely iconic surprise appearance in Justin Bieber's Coachella weekend 2 set, Billie Eilish stopped by Capital HQ for a very special chat to celebrate the release of her new film, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.

In an interview with Capital Breakfast's Jordan North for ‘A Very British Day Out’, Billie opened up about that viral moment and revealed that she found out she was joining Justin on stage at Coachella just one song before it happened.

[The full Billie Eilish Capital Breakfast interview will be dropping very soon. Stay locked in to Capital's socials to be the first to watch.]

Billie Eilish reveals what really happened at Justin Bieber’s Coachella set...

"Hailey [Bieber] said, like, one song before that she was gonna push me on stage for 'One Less Lonely Girl'," Billie revealed. "I just can’t even talk about it. So, my legs gave out is what happened."

"Also, nobody walked me on! They were just like 'alright go on your own.'"

Billie went on to confirm that she had a sneaking suspicion they were plotting because she'd "heard something" earlier that day.

"And then f---ing Hailey and Justin’s friend was standing next to me in the pit and he may have spoiled it a little," she said. "He goes, 'so are you gonna go up?' And I was like, 'what the hell are you talking about?,’ and he said, ‘you know, for 'One Less Lonely Girl?'"

"And I had to just decide that it was a life changing dream that me and everyone wanted to live and I can’t actually believe that I lived it. I can’t even think about it. I can’t even talk about it. I can’t even look at the videos, it’s too intense for me."

For those that don't know the lore about Billie and Justin, allow us to fill you in.

Billie has been a HUGE Belieber since she was a kid and grew up with posters of Justin splashed all over her walls. Over the years, she's also shared photos and videos of herself proving those Belieber credentials.

In 2014, Billie sent Justin a DM on Instagram and he finally responded to her in 2019 after she'd shot to fame. Billie then finally got to meet Justin for the first time at Coachella that same year (full circle moment!) after he approached her while they were watching Ariana Grande's set. The video quickly went viral thanks to her hilarious reaction

Since then, Billie and Justin have developed a friendship and he even jumped on a remix of 'Bad Guy'.

And now, she's finally reached the highest level of Belieberism by becoming thee One Less Lonely Girl. We LOVE that for her!

Read more about Billie Eilish here:

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