Bille Eilish's brother Finneas urges fans not to fight other artists after Grammys snub

Bille Eilish's brother Finneas urges fans not to fight other artists after Grammys snub. Picture: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images, CBS

By Sam Prance

Bille Eilish was nominated for seven awards at the 2025 Grammys but went home empty-handed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bille Eilish's brother Finneas has called on their fans to not fight with other artists over who won at the Grammys.

At the 2025 Grammys, Billie Eilish was nominated for seven awards including Album of the Year for 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for 'Birds of a Feather'. However, those awards went to Beyoncé for 'Cowboy Carter' and Kendrick Lamar for 'Not Like Us' respectively. Billie left the ceremony empty-handed.

As a result, some fans were upset that Billie's music wasn't recognised at the show given the major success she's had over the past year with 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'. However, there's since been a wave of racist abuse on social media aimed at Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar for beating Billie in the main categories she was nominated in.

Now, Finneas, who produces all of Billie's music, has stepped in to call out their fans for their social media antics.

Beyonce wins three Grammys as Chappell Roan calls out labels in historic night

Taking to Instagram shortly after the event took place, Finneas shared a story praising the Grammys and asking fans to make sure that they're respectful to other artists. The producer/singer wrote: "Great grammys!!! So honoured to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs/ albums."

Speaking directly to his fans and Billie's fans, Finneas continued: "I don't wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or billie as their [profile picture] gettin' in fights with other artists' fans in comment sections!!! Be at peace!" He then celebrated all the winners by adding: "Congratulations to all!!"

As well as Beyoncé and Kendrick, Billie lost out on awards to Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Charli xcx respectively.

Finneas posts Grammys Instagram story. Picture: @finneas via Instagram

In spite of Finneas' words, there have been multiple videos on TikTok complaining about Billie being snubbed. Most of the hate seems to be aimed at Beyoncé for winning Album of the Year despite the fact that Billie is a Beyoncé fan and was likely happy to see Beyoncé make history as the first Black woman to win Album of the year since 1999.

Back in 2021, Billie was also part of a Harper's Bazaar compilation video of celebrities wishing Beyoncé a happy 40th birthday where Billie said: "We love you. I love you. The world loves you. We are all nothing without you."

Billie was even filmed hugging Beyoncé at this year's Grammy's ceremony.

Beyoncé & Billie Eilish hugging at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/7qpljvzOAl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2025

Billie has won nine Grammys to date including Album of the Year for 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ALSEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' in 2020.

Read more about Billie Eilish here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.