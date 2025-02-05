Bille Eilish's brother Finneas urges fans not to fight other artists after Grammys snub

5 February 2025, 12:33

Bille Eilish's brother Finneas urges fans not to fight other artists after Grammys snub
Bille Eilish's brother Finneas urges fans not to fight other artists after Grammys snub. Picture: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images, CBS
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Bille Eilish was nominated for seven awards at the 2025 Grammys but went home empty-handed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bille Eilish's brother Finneas has called on their fans to not fight with other artists over who won at the Grammys.

At the 2025 Grammys, Billie Eilish was nominated for seven awards including Album of the Year for 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for 'Birds of a Feather'. However, those awards went to Beyoncé for 'Cowboy Carter' and Kendrick Lamar for 'Not Like Us' respectively. Billie left the ceremony empty-handed.

As a result, some fans were upset that Billie's music wasn't recognised at the show given the major success she's had over the past year with 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'. However, there's since been a wave of racist abuse on social media aimed at Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar for beating Billie in the main categories she was nominated in.

Now, Finneas, who produces all of Billie's music, has stepped in to call out their fans for their social media antics.

Beyonce wins three Grammys as Chappell Roan calls out labels in historic night

Taking to Instagram shortly after the event took place, Finneas shared a story praising the Grammys and asking fans to make sure that they're respectful to other artists. The producer/singer wrote: "Great grammys!!! So honoured to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs/ albums."

Speaking directly to his fans and Billie's fans, Finneas continued: "I don't wanna see ANYONE with a photo of me or billie as their [profile picture] gettin' in fights with other artists' fans in comment sections!!! Be at peace!" He then celebrated all the winners by adding: "Congratulations to all!!"

As well as Beyoncé and Kendrick, Billie lost out on awards to Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Charli xcx respectively.

Finneas posts Grammys Instagram story
Finneas posts Grammys Instagram story. Picture: @finneas via Instagram

In spite of Finneas' words, there have been multiple videos on TikTok complaining about Billie being snubbed. Most of the hate seems to be aimed at Beyoncé for winning Album of the Year despite the fact that Billie is a Beyoncé fan and was likely happy to see Beyoncé make history as the first Black woman to win Album of the year since 1999.

Back in 2021, Billie was also part of a Harper's Bazaar compilation video of celebrities wishing Beyoncé a happy 40th birthday where Billie said: "We love you. I love you. The world loves you. We are all nothing without you."

Billie was even filmed hugging Beyoncé at this year's Grammy's ceremony.

Billie has won nine Grammys to date including Album of the Year for 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ALSEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' in 2020.

Read more about Billie Eilish here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles reignites new music rumour

Harry Styles reignites new music rumours with website crash and Rome trip

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n Sweet deluxe will feature Dolly Parton

Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet Deluxe' album features Dolly Parton collab

Sabrina Carpenter wins her very first Grammy for 'Espresso' at the 2025 Grammys

How many Grammys did Sabrina Carpenter win? Here's all her 2025 Grammy awards

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won each of her categories

Did Taylor Swift win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Hot On Capital

Wicked's Ariana Grande says her voice may sound like Glinda's forever

Wicked's Ariana Grande says Glinda's voice is her "real voice"

TV & Film

Severance season 2 release time: Here's when each episode comes out on Apple TV+

Severance season 2 episode 4 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

TV & Film

Ginny & Georgia fans are shocked at how much older Austin actor Diesel La Torraca now looks

How old is Austin from Ginny & Georgia? Diesel La Torraca's age leaves fans shocked

TV & Film

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9

Why did Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi split?

Chuggs Wallis joined Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Chuggs Wallis: Age, height, ex-girlfriend, real name and what series he was on

Love Island

Samie is on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Samie Elishi: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Love Island

Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Luca Bish: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Curtis is on Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard: Age, ex-girlfriend, height, brother and what series he was on

Love Island

Luca and Samie's history revealed

What happened between Love Island's Luca and Samie? Their history revealed

Love Island

Curtis Pritchard's Love Island 'game plan' revealed

Curtis Pritchard's Love Island 'game plan' revealed by 'psychologically traumatised' ex-girlfriend

Love Island

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' come out? All the 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' clues so far

Taylor Swift

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Why Love Island's Ron Hall quit All Stars

Here's why Love Island's Ron Hall quit All Stars

Love Island

Chappell Roan praised for calling out music labels in "brave" Grammys speech

Chappell Roan praised for calling out music labels in "brave" Grammys speech

Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025

Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

Here's who's won the most GRAMMYs ever.

Who's won the most Grammys?

How many Grammys has Beyoncé won? Every award including Album of the Year

How many Grammys has Beyoncé won? Every award including Album of the Year

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025?

Did Billie Eilish win any Grammys in 2025? Here's who won in each of her categories

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch