How to get tickets to Billie Eilish at BST Hyde Park 2027

Billie Eilish is headlining BST Hyde Park in July 2027. Picture: AEG presents

By Capital FM

Here's how to get tickets to Billie Eilish at Hyde Park 2027.

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In 2027, Billie Eilish fever is going to be taking over the UK as she headlines major festivals across the summer, including BST at Hyde Park!

That's right, the 'LUNCH' singer is coming to London to perform at Hyde Park's iconic festival, on Saturday 3rd July 2027, with special guests and supporting acts yet to be announced.

Billie joins already announced headliners like RAYE and Bon Jovi. Here are all the details you need to get tickets to see Billie next summer...

Billie Eilish is headlining BST Hyde Park in July 2027. Picture: AEG presents

How to get tickets to Billie Eilish at BST Hyde Park:

Pre-sales for Billie Eilish at BST Hyde Park began Friday 20th November.

General on sale begins Thursday 26th November at 10am HERE.

Read more about Billie Eilish here:

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