Is Beyoncé performing at the Grammys 2025?

Is Beyoncé performing at the Grammys tonight? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

By Capital FM

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter is nominated for 11 Grammys but will she take to the stage to perform any of the songs nominated on the night?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cowboy Carter, it's time to strike a match and light up the Grammys 2025! Beyoncé is nominated for a whopping 11 Grammys at the 2025 ceremony for her latest show-stopping album, but will she be performing on the night?

The certified superstar broke the record for the most Grammy nominations ever, with her personal count hitting 99. She's also the most award artist of all time, winning 32 Grammys throughout her career – and is likely to add to that tonight (Feb 2).

Beyoncé, who also just announced her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour, is once again nominated for Album Of The Year and fans are desperately hoping that she finally picks up the coveted award.

She'll be in attendance at the ceremony but will she take to the stage for perform any of the nominated tracks from Cowboy Carter? Here's everything we know.

Is Beyoncé performing at the Grammys tonight?

Is Beyoncé performing at the Grammys 2025? Picture: Getty

Will Beyoncé perform at the Grammys 2025?

According to Billboard, Beyoncé will be in attendance at the Grammys. A CBS promo for the 67th annual Grammy Awards confirmed that Beyoncé is set to attend, but did not name her as one of the performers.

Seven separate songs from Cowboy Carter have been nominated, but there's been no confirmation – or even any hints! – that she will take to the stage to perform any of them.

Sadly, it currently looks like there will be no Cowboy Carter showcase tonight as Beyoncé is not expected to perform.

The last time Beyoncé performed at the Grammys was in 2017, when she performed 'Love Drought' and 'Sandcastles' from Lemonade in an absolutely unforgettable performance. Dressed in a golden goddess gown complete with a golden headdress, Bey was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir Carter at the time.

Beyoncé's last Grammy's performance was in 2017. Picture: Getty

How many times has Beyoncé performed at the Grammys?

Alongside her 2017 performance, Beyoncé has taken to the Grammys stage quite a few times over the years. In 2015, she performed 'Take My Hand, Precious Lord', in 2014, she performance 'Drunk In Love' with husband JAY-Z, in 2010 she performed 'If I Were a Boy' and in 2007, she performed 'Listen'.

On top of that she's also performed alongside a couple of legendary artists, too. Who can forget her show-stopping performance of 'Proud Mary' with the iconic Tina Turner?! And in 2004, when she performed 'Purple Rain', 'Baby I'm a Star', 'Let's Go Crazy' and 'Crazy In Love' with Prince?!!

Her first Grammys performance was in 2002 when she performed 'Quisiera Ser' with Alejandro Sanz.

Beyoncé performed with Tina Turner at the 2008 Grammys. Picture: Getty

So, there may not be a Cowboy Carter Grammys performance on the cards but at least we'll always have Beyoncé Bowl on Netflix.

Until we're finally able to attend the real life boogie and the real life hoedown, that is. Saddle up, Beyhive! See you on the Cowboy Carter Tour!

Read more about Beyoncé here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.