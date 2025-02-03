Beyoncé's viral shock reaction to winning Best Country Album is now a meme

Beyoncé's shock reaction to Best Country Album win is now a meme. Picture: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, CBS via Twitter

By Katie Louise Smith

Beyoncé has made history by becoming the first Black artist to win Best Country Album at the Grammys – and she was NOT expecting it.

Beyoncé has done it again. The Cowboy Carter superstar has just made Grammys history – and she had absolutely no idea what was going on when it happened.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter won Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys, making her the first Black artist to ever win the category.

This specific win is also particularly special considering she was completely shut out of the 2024 Country Music Awards nominations. Ahead of the release of Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé explained that she decided to make the record after she "did not feel welcomed" at the CMAs in 2016 where she performed her iconic country bop 'Daddy Lessons' with The Chicks.

Beyoncé won the category over the likes of country juggernauts Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton, and Post Malone who also recently explored the genre with F-1 Trillion.

Now, Beyoncé's utterly shocked reaction to her name being called out is going viral and the memes are rolling in.

Beyoncé was left absolutely stunned after winning Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift presented the Best Country Album award on the night and as she called Cowboy Carter as the winner, Beyoncé sat there completely shocked as cheers erupted around her.

She sat frozen in her chair, looking around to see what the hell was going on before jumping up and saying 'Oh my god!'. The camera even caught Blue Ivy hilariously telling her mother to stand up.

Even as Beyoncé stood on stage after accepting the award, it was clear that she still wasn't expecting it as she didn't quite know what to say.

Bey's reaction has now achieved meme status and it's now going viral on social media.

Beyoncé WINS Best Country Album 😂😂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hfeNi5HKFO — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) February 3, 2025

new beyoncé reaction just dropped 😭 pic.twitter.com/UAFH2gNHfa — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) February 3, 2025

Me every single day of 2025 so far pic.twitter.com/nRI9ZdUP9y — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) February 3, 2025

WHEN SOMETHING GOOD HAPPENS IN 2025 pic.twitter.com/QYiFbcOM3P — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 3, 2025

beyoncé winning that grammy pic.twitter.com/dIcTNaj49E — zae (@itszaeok) February 3, 2025

Beyoncé when Taylor called her name pic.twitter.com/vChEe8Lqac — jon (@prasejeebus) February 3, 2025

You know who wasn't shocked? Her manager, Blue Ivy Carter. Look at Blue telling her to get up and accept the award. LOL #Beyonce #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ULc1g2iHvL — kelechi (@its_kelechi) February 3, 2025

Beyoncé might not have expected it but the Beyhive knows it was well deserved.

Queen Bey has now won two Grammys in the country categories – she also won Best Country Duo Performance alongside Miley Cyrus for 'II Most Wanted'.

Congratulations Beyoncé!

