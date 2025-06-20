Beyoncé fans complain after paying £900 for Cowboy Carter Tour tickets with "no view"

20 June 2025, 17:16

Beyoncé's Buckin' Honey and Sweet Honey Pits have faced criticism over how much they cost and the view you get.

A video of a Beyoncé fan complaining about the view for their £900 Cowboy Carter Tour tickets has gone viral online.

There's no denying that Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour is one of the biggest tours in recent memory. Not only has it broken multiple box office records and become the highest grossing country tour by a female artist of all time, but fans have also praised Beyoncé for delivering one of her best shows in terms of vocals, visuals and choreo.

Nevertheless, the tour has also faced some criticism over ticket prices. Now, a fan has posted a viral video in which they say that they had "almost no physical view" despite paying £900 to be up close and personal with Beyoncé.

Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser

Taking to TikTok (Jun 8), a fan shared a video of their view from the Buckin' Honey pit in London. The fan wrote: "This video is from the very front of the Buckin’Honey pit. There was almost no physical view of Beyoncé throughout the entire concert. As a huge Beyoncé fan I can not explain how upset I am about the entire experience."

They added: "I hope the problem is fixed before the next night because nobody deserves to have their money stolen from them like this." In the video, you can see the stage screen clearly but, because the pits aren low to the stage, you can't see much else. Beyoncé also spends a lot of the show on a separate part of the stage.

The video has been viewed over 900,000 times. Reacting one person commented: "£900 for 1 concert ticket is a scam, and this view is even a worse scam. i’m so sorry you got such a bad experience".

Another person wrote: "There is absolutely no justification for those prices."

As it stands, Beyoncé and her team Parkwood are yet to respond to the backlash. However, they have already made some adjustments to the pits on tour. Originally, there were complaints in the US that the pits were too far from the stage and they moved them closer to the stage on the second night.

The pits were also on a raised level in the US so that fans could have a better view of the stage.

What do you think? Were you happy with your Cowboy Carter tickets?

