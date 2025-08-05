Is Beyoncé releasing a rock album? Act III release date, title, tracklist, theories, tour and news

Beyoncé Act III: Release date, title, tracklist, rock theories, tour and news about her new album. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Levi's

By Sam Prance

When does Beyoncé's Act III come out? Here's everything we know about the final album in Beyoncé's Renaissance and Cowboy Carter trilogy.

Ring the alarm! It looks like the wait for Beyoncé to release a new album is coming to a close. What do we know about Beyoncé's Act III so far though and why do fans think that the era could launch in a matter of mere weeks.

Ever since Beyoncé teased that 'Renaissance' was the first album in a "three act project", fans have been desperate to know what the other acts are. In 2024, she released Cowboy Carter as Act II in the trilogy, but details for Act III have remained sparse and Beyoncé is yet to release any official Renaissance or Cowboy Carter visuals.

Nevertheless, the hive are convinced that Beyoncé is now about to launch the Act III era and that it's a rock album thanks to several major easter eggs in Beyoncé's new Levi's advert. On top of that, Beyoncé appears to have put multiple Act III hints and clues in the video interludes for her Cowboy Carter Tour.

Here's everything we do know about Act III so far though including the release date, title, genre theories and tour.

Beyoncé's final Levi's ad features Act III easter eggs

Is Beyoncé's Act III a rock album?

As it stands, Beyoncé is yet to reveal what genre Act III will explore. However, based on Renaissance reclaiming dance music and Cowboy Carter reclaiming country music, there are viral theories that Act III will see Beyoncé reclaim rock music. Like the first two acts, fans think Beyoncé will pay homage to Black performers who pioneered the genre.

Beyoncé appears to have nodded to these theories on multiple occasions. For Halloween 2024, she dressed up as rock icons Betty Davis and Prince. Not to mention, the Cowboy Carter video interludes included clips of Beyoncé performing in Tina Turner and Elvis Presley outfits.

Fans have also spotted that Beyoncé has been posing with the infamous 'sign of the horn' rock symbol her recent performances and photos lately.

If that weren't enough Beyoncé's final Levi's advert begins with Beyoncé entering on a horse and leaving on a motorbike.

She arrives on a horse at 8:53 and goes back on a motorcycle at 9:04 🧐 pic.twitter.com/SXXONYQtCa — AOTY - 𝙱𝙴𝚈𝚜𝚝𝚒(𝚎)𝚜 (@Cebeyhive) August 4, 2025

When does Beyoncé release Act III?

Beyoncé is yet to announce when Act III is dropping. However, fans think that her final Levi's Jeans advert includes a major release date easter egg. There are three different parts: The Ice, The Heat and The Smoke. The Smoke is the third and final part and it starts as the time 9:04 appears on screen.

Fans believe 9:04 is a reference to Beyoncé's birthday (September 4th) and a hint that she could be dropping Act III or releasing the first single from the era on her 44th birthday.

On top of that, rock icon Tina Turner released her classic album Private Dancer on her 44th birthday. Coincidence, I think not.

I have been seeing this and now I’m also inclined to join Delusional hive and believe that she’s going to drop act three on her 44 birthday because Tina Turner released Private Dancer at 44 years old. https://t.co/vAz7q2skjm — Davisfierce 👑 (@Davisfierce) August 4, 2025

To add to all the theories, Beyoncé's 'Smoke Hour Willie Nelson' interlude on Cowboy Carter includes an interpolation of Roy Hamilton singing the words "Come on baby, it's time to rock" from his song 'Don't Let Go'. Fans believe 'The Smoke' is a reference to Smoke Hour. In other words, September 4th will be "time to rock".

On top of that, Roy Hamilton, who is Black, is widely regarded as one of the key influences for Elvis Presley's singing style. Essentially, Beyoncé could have been teasing that she was about to reclaim rock music on Cowboy Carter.

🚨GUYS 👀



The Smoke [Hour 9:04PM]



SMOKE HOUR, Cowboy Carter

'Come on, baby, it's time to rock' 🎸🔥 pic.twitter.com/XJwXYjH8va — Beyoncé Global ★ (@BeyyGlobal) August 4, 2025

What is Beyoncé's Act III called? What is Betty Black?

Beyoncé is yet to announce a name for Act III but people have speculated that it could be called 'Betty Black'. Back in 2023, fans noticed that Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour included a tour visual with a newspaper cutting of 'The Betty Black Tour'. This also appeared in Beyoncé's artwork for her Travis Scott collab 'Delresto (Echoes)'.

Whether it's the name for a tour or an album is yet to be seen but, if Act III is called 'Betty Black', it could be a nod to Black funk and rock singer Betty Davis who Beyoncé paid tribute to with her Halloween costume in 2024.

Beyoncé could also be referencing the 20th Century African-American work song 'Black Betty' that later became a Hot 100 hit when it was covered by the white rock band Ram Jam in the 70s.

act i RENAISSANCE

act ii COWBOY CARTER

act iii BETTY BLACK pic.twitter.com/00tonvSoaF — COWBOY ★ THUGGA (@THUGGABEY) March 25, 2024

Is Beyoncé going on an Act III tour?

During Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, she made multiple hints on stage that she would be touring again soon. Most notably after she ended her six night run in London, she took to Instagram to write: "Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family. Holla at ‘ya when I come on tour again!"

Could the Betty Black Tour be real? With songs like 'Don't Hurt Yourself', 'Suga Mama' and 'I Care', Beyoncé already has plenty of songs she could work into a rock tour.

What is Beyoncé's Act III tracklist?

Beyoncé didn't reveal the tracklists for Renaissance or Cowboy Carter until days before they both dropped. As a result, it's likely that we won't get the Act III tracklist until the weeks before it comes out.

Nevertheless, if the rock theories are true, it's possible she will be covering 'Black Betty' or interpolating it.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with all Beyoncé Act III updates.

