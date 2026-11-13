Exclusive

Beth McCarthy: 'Orange Is the New Black was my bi awakening' | My Life In 20

Beth McCarthy: 'Orange Is the New Black was my bi awakening' | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of her upcoming EP The Origin Story of a Pretty Villain, we asked rising star Beth McCarthy to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan is just some of my favourite ever writing. While ultimately being such a feel good album, it has so many genres of songs that you really get a bit of everything when you’re listening. It’s a no skipper and a definite ON REPEAT!!!

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

My best friend Catty. I think she’s the most underrated artist on earth and I will talk about her at any given opportunity, at this point I’m basically just a fan.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

It was the first time I travelled to America for music (I’d only ever passed through on a family holiday when I was a kid) and it was actually the first time I’d taken a flight on my own. I think doing something like that really evolves you as a person, particularly your confidence. You have to figure things out for yourself and trust that you know what you’re doing. It’s also one of those ‘if I can do this, I can do anything’ kind of moments.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

The entire cast of Orange Is The New Black (mainly Natasha Lyonne’s character). I was having dreams about being in that prison…I think it’s safe to say that show was my bi awakening!

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I had a bunch of friends over for a Chinese takeaway (rogue choice of 16th birthday party, I know) and almost killed one of my friends because she had a really bad peanut allergy and some of the food was cooked in peanut oil. Luckily she was so fine but I can’t say it was the most ideal birthday celebration (less ideal for her, sorry Helena).

Beth McCarthy - The Love After The Love of Your Life (Official Music Video)

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I actually didn’t like tattoos at 15 and now I’m covered in them. I think I was trying to be a bit of a pick me girl and thought it was cool to not like the thing that cool people thought was cool (weird reverse psychology?!) but I came to my senses a few years later, got my first tattoo at 19 and never stopped (sorry mum).

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

My love for SpongeBob Squarepants started at an early age (I had a SpongeBob themed birthday when I was 8) and that love has quite simply never died so I’m going to say SpongeBob.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I’m not superstitious but I do HAVE to brush my teeth to 'Dancing Queen' before every show...

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

I think it’d have to be Donald Trump, because at least if I’m him for 12 hours that’s 12 hours that he wont be himself and that’s just better for everyone, right?

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend was actually someone who is still one of my best friends and who I lived with for half of my twenties! Mary and I went to school together and my first memory of her was when she bought me a ‘little book of friendship’ in Year 5 that had a bunch of quotes about friendship in it. 20 years later and she still buys me random tat, the sign of a real friendship!

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Being late to everything. I have a genuine inability to be anywhere on time, no matter how much I plan or how early I seem to leave, there will always be a reason that I end up arriving late. Hopefully in 10 years, I’ll have navigated the concept of time management.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I think I was embarrassingly still scared of the dark when I was nine which meant that I’d sleep with my bedroom door open, my bed facing the door and the landing light on in our house. For Christmas my sister and I put stockings on our doors, but, because mine was fully open and in full view of my bed, it made it quite hard for 'Santa’ to fill mine with presents and remain undetected. Didn’t help that I apparently also slept with my eyes open. My mum and dad deserve a medal honestly.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

An author, which is funny as I basically am now, I just write songs instead of books! That or to work in a seaside rock factory (as in, candy rock that they sell at the seaside. My grandparents took me to a rock factory where you get to see how they make it and I thought it was so cool). Two very different career paths.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Does gossip count as a sin? I’m a terrible gossip, never from a bad place, I just think it’s like creating your own reality TV show out of yourself and the people you know. Like ‘oooh did you hear bla blah from school who we haven’t seen or spoken about in 10 years is getting a divorce?’ I LOVE IT. I literally wrote a song called ‘Drama at the Disco’ about how much I love the drama.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Freddie Mercury because he is my idol, Miley Cyrus because she practically raised me, Dolly Parton because I’d love to hear her stories, Robin Williams for the laughs, my best friend Catty to gossip with and my late grandad as I’d love the chance to have one more meal with him.

Beth McCarthy - Pretty Villain (Official Music Video)

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My sausage dog Alfie, a guitar, Vaseline lip balm, chewing gum and my dad’s voicenotes.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Chaotic, pink, Pretty Villain.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Meatloaf - 'Bat out of Hell'

Queen - 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The 1975 - 'Robbers'

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Headline Glastonbury and tour every country in the world. Not too much to ask, right?

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Performing on stage.

Read more My Life In 20 here:

ADÉLA Breaks Down Every Song On 'PRIMA' | Making The Album

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more.

Start your free trial on Global Player.