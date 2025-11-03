Benson Boone explains why he cancelled show minutes before going on stage

3 November 2025, 16:44 | Updated: 3 November 2025, 17:02

Benson Boone explains why he cancelled show minutes before going on stage
Benson Boone explains why he cancelled show minutes before going on stage. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

“This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, I am so sorry."

Benson Boone has opened up after he cancelled his show in Birmingham, UK less than an hour before going on stage.

Benson Boone is currently in the midst of his sold out American Heart World Tour. After starting the arena spectacular in the US, he's now performing in the UK and wowing British fans with his incredible vocals, charisma and, of course, flips. In the setlist, Benson sings all of his hits including 'Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else' and 'Beautiful Things'.

Until Saturday, Benson completed every single one of his shows but he cancelled his Birmingham date just moments before he was due to appear on stage. Benson took to Instagram stories to explain why he wasn't able to perform.

Benson Boone's entire crew dress as Benson Boone for Halloween

On November 1st, Benson posted an Instagram story shortly before his show start time writing: "Birmingham I am so sorry but I will not be able to perform tonight. I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I'd like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now."

Benson then confirmed that he will be rescheduling the show. He said: "I am working with my team to find a date to reschedule as soon as possible. This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, I am so sorry."

He finished by writing: "I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I'll update you guys as soon as I can. Thank you for everything you do. i love you guys so much."

Benson Boone cancelled his Birmingham show due to a throat condition
Benson Boone cancelled his Birmingham show due to a throat condition. Picture: @bensonbonne via Instagram

Fans who made it to the venue were also handed notes informing them of the cancellation. One person wrote: "All the way to Birmingham for the daughters birthday present to see benson boon and been handed this outside the venue an hour after we were supposed to be inside."

Another added: "So angry .. we just arrived to find same news !! Friends have queued since 3 in the rain. Lots of annoyed people and upset youngsters."

Is Benson Boone performing tonight?

As it stands, Benson is yet to open up further about his throat condition. The star is set to perform three nights at the O2 arena in London starting tonight (Nov 1) and hasn't said anything further about cancelling more shows.

We wish Benson a speedy recovery!

