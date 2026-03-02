Bella Kay is March’s Capital Buzz Artist

Bella Kay is March’s Capital Buzz Artist. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and Bella Kay is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We love her, we love her, we love her...confessional singer-songwriter Bella Kay is our Capital Buzz Artist for March.

For anyone new here, Capital Buzz is Capital's digital pop-culture brand and Buzzards will already know that we have a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one. Now, we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners for the first time. Off the back of that, we are now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

If that weren't enough, Capital also supports the Capital Buzz Artist by interviewing them on air, playing their music on the radio and giving them their very own billboards across the UK. Think of Capital Buzz Artist as your official introduction to some of the hottest names in music.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and we've since given the title to Freya Skye. Now, Bella Kay is taking the reins. Get to know Bella below.

Bella Kay is the type of artist who you can't ignore when you hear her music. Based in Southern California, the singer-songwriter first caught people's attention when she started teasing her debut single 'The Sick' on social media. The song quickly went viral and has since been streamed over 90 million times on Spotify alone.

Inspired by pop girlies like Sabrina Carpenter and Tate McRae, Bella has an incredible knack for combining irresistible pop melodies with the kind of confessional lyrics that leave an impression on you long after you first listen to them. It's no wonder that everything she releases has taken on a life of its own.

Bella Kay - iloveitiloveitiloveit (live)

In January, Bella released her single 'iloveitiloveitiloveit' and it's quickly become one of the biggest hits of the year so far. In the beloved song, Bella sings candidly about her toxic relationship with toxic relationships. In the chorus, she proclaims: I'd be lying if I said I didn't love it, 'cause I do / I'm a couple minutes out from rеlapsing into you.

Bella has since released her three-track project a couple minutes and both 'steady' and 'wonder wander' capture her unique ability to express her innermost thoughts in perfect pop song form. With multiple live concerts and festival dates to come in 2026, expect to see Bella everywhere by the end of the year.

To find out Bella's coffee order, her life mantra and so much more, check out our exclusive Get to Know Bella interview above.

You can also listen to Bella right now on the Capital Buzz playlist. Who do you want to see as our Capital Buzz artist next?

