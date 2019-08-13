Bebe Rexha Shuts Down Music Producer Who Called Her "Too Old" To Be Sexy

Bebe Rexha clapped back at a producer who claimed she was "tool old". Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (R)

Bebe Rexha shared a sexy selfie to clap back at sexist remarks made about her and her age within the pop industry.

Bebe Rexha - who's known for singing the likes of 'Meant To Be' and 'Me, Myself & I' - has revealed comments made to her by a misogynistic music producer.

The 29-year-old pop star took to Instagram to upload a snap of her posing in lingerie to her 8.9 million followers.

> Bebe Rexha Visited Her Old High School And Thought No One Knew Who She Was

She captioned the picture with a lengthy message, that read "I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was "confusing."

"Because... I'm a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that's not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age," continued Bebe Rexha.

Despite being only 29-years-old, Bebe faced criticism from the producer, and said she was "fed up with being put in a box", before sharing support with other women.

> Bebe Rexha Gets All Dressed Up But Really Wants Her Sweat Pants...

Bebe vowed not to lie about her age or sing songs that she feels would sell because they sound "younger".

"I'm gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I'm wiser, I'm stronger and TRUST ME I'm a much better lover than I was 10 years ago," finished the singer.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

The likes of Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers and Lauren Jauregui all shared their support by commenting on Bebe's post. The 'You Need To Calm Down' singer wrote "DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE." with plenty of heart emojis.