Bash Croft is November's Capital Buzz Artist

2 November 2026, 15:05

Bash Croft is November's Capital Buzz Artist
Bash Croft is November's Capital Buzz Artist. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and Bash Croft is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

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He's everything, always, now! Rising star Bash Croft is officially our Capital Buzz Artist for November. You might know Bash, aka Sebastian Croft, from our TV screens but he’s now making waves as one of pop's most exciting prospects.

To date, Bash’s credits include everything from playing young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones to his portrayal of titular heartthrob Billy Walsh in How to Date Billy Walsh. Perhaps most famously, Bash appeared as high school bully Ben Hope in Heartstopper. However, even playing a villain, he won over the hearts of millions of faithful fans.

And, of course, Bash recently won The Celebrity Traitors alongside Romesh Ranganathan. As a result, it’s no shock that so many people love Bash’s music and his debut EP, The Great Forever, is shaping up to be incredible.

🎧 Listen to Bash Croft on the Capital Buzz playlist now 🎧

Last November, Bash released his first single ‘Tokyo’. The intimate ballad is about the pain of still pining for an ex and Bash followed it up this year with the relatable anthem ‘Better Than Ever’. He also appeared alongside TikToker Jack Edwards in the music video for Maisie Peters’ ‘Questions’, playing her love interests (with a twist).

As for his upcoming EP, Bash has released three singles. ‘Pretty People’ is a tears-on-the-dancefloor banger, ‘Good Light’ recalls the kind of classic emo songs that made 90s romcom soundtracks so good, and ‘Everything Always Now’ takes The Wannadies’ classic song ‘You & Me’ and samples it in the most infectious way.

With The Great Forever set to come out November 13th, all signs point to Bash ending 2026 with a bang.

Bash Croft - Pretty People (Official Video)

As Capital's digital pop-culture brand, Capital Buzz has a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one and now we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners. We're now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

The Capital Buzz Artist is also supported by Capital, with an on-air interview, their music played on the radio and their very own billboards across the UK.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and Freya Skye, Bella Kay, Sekou, Arthur Hill, Skye Newman, Slayyyter, ROLE MODEL, Mulaa Joans, ADÉLA and now Bash have all joined her.

Who do you want to see as our next Capital Buzz Artist?

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