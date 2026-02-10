Bad Bunny's cheeky Tití Me Preguntó lyrics translated into English

Bad Bunny Tití Me Pregunto lyrics English translation and meaning explained
What are Bad Bunny's Tití Me Preguntó lyrics about? The meaning behind the two part song explained.

'Tití Me Preguntó' is one of Bad Bunny's biggest hits and, like all Bad Bunny songs, the lyrics are rapped in Spanish.

There was no doubt that 'Tití Me Preguntó' would feature in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show setlist. Ever since Un Verano Sin Ti came out in 2022, the song's been a favourite among fans with over 3 billion streams worldwide. In fact, 'Tití Me Pregunto' is so popular that Bad Bunny opened his historic Super Bowl show with the beloved song.

What are Bad Bunny's 'Tití Me Preguntó' lyrics about though? Scroll down to see an English translation of the song.

Fans in Puerto Rico celebrate Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

What does Tití Me Preguntó mean?

The phrase "tití me preguntó" literally translates to "auntie asked me" and, in 'Tití Me Preguntó', Bad Bunny's acts out a conversation where his aunt quizzes him about his love life. The song's chorus goes: Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends / Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another, hey, but there's no wedding.

Similar to Lou Bega's hit song 'Mambo No 5', Bad Bunny then lists all of the women that he's dated: I really like the Gabriela's / The Patricia's, the Nicole's, the Sofía's / My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María / And my first love's name was Thalia / I've got a Colombian who writes me every day / And a Mexican I didn't even know about.

The single is a light-hearted anthem but there's a brief interlude where the titular aunt scolds Bad Bunny for not settling down. She says: Hey, boy, the disgraceful devil / Let go of that bad life you have on the streets / Find a serious woman for yourself / Boy, the devil, damn.

Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó (Video Oficial) | Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny then reflects: I'd like to fall in love / But I can't. He adds: Sorry, it's how I am / I don't know why I'm like this / Listen to your friend, she's right / I'm gonna break your heart.

However, the song ends on a different note with bad Bunny concluding: I don't wanna be like that no more.

INTRO
Hey

CHORUS
Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another, hey, but there's no wedding
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, heh, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another

REFRAIN
I'm gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let's take a selfie, say "cheese," hey
Let the ones I already f---ed smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let's take a selfie, say "cheese"
Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

VERSE 1
I really like the Gabriela's
The Patricia's, the Nicole's, the Sofía's
My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María
And my first love's name was Thalia I've got a Colombian who writes me every day
And a Mexican I didn't even know about
Another one in San Antonio that still loves me
And the ones from PR that are all mine
A Dominican who is a fresh hottie
Fresh, fresh hottie The one from Barcelona that came by plane
And says that my d--- is fire
I let them play with my heart
I'd like to move in with all of them to a mansion
The day I get married I'll send them an invitation
Boy, stop that, hey

CHORUS
Hey, auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another, hey, but there's no wedding
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, hey, hey, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another (Tomorrow I'll have another)

POST-CHORUS
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me

REFRAIN
I'm gonna take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let's take a selfie, say "cheese," hey
Let the ones I already f---ed smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hello to auntie
Let's take a selfie, say "cheese"
Let those who have already forgotten about me smile

INTERLUDE
Hey, boy, the disgraceful devil
Let go of that bad life you have on the streets
Find a serious woman for yourself
Boy, the devil, damn

BRIDGE
I'd like to fall in love
But I can't, but I can't, eh, eh
I'd like to fall in love
But I can't, but I can't

VERSE 2
Sorry, I don't trust, I don't trust
Nah, I don't even trust myself
If you want to, stay today since it's cold
And leave tomorrow, nah
Many want my baby gravy
They want to have my firstborn, hey
And take the credit
I'm bored already, today I want a brand new a--, heh
A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one, a new one (Hey)
Listen to your friend, she's right
I'm gonna break your heart, break your heart
Hey, don't fall in love with me (No, no)
Don't fall in love with me (No, no), hey
Sorry, it's how I am (How I am, how I am), hey
I don't know why I'm like this (Hey)
Listen to your friend, she's right
I'm gonna break your heart, break your heart (Hey, hey)
Don't fall in love with me (No)
Don't fall in love with me (No), no
Sorry, it's how I am
I don't wanna be like that no more, no

