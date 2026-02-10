Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

10 February 2026, 14:23

Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit
Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Why did Bad Bunny wear a 64 in his Super Bowl halftime show? Here's what he's said about the symbolic number.

Bad Bunny has opened up about the real meaning behind the 64 emblazoned on his Super Bowl halftime show outfit.

It's no secret that Bad Bunny made history with his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performance. Not only was it the first Super Bowl halftime show to be performed primarily in Spanish but it also broke halftime show viewing records with over 135.4 million people tuning in. On top of that, Bad Bunny had Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin join him.

Throughout the performance, Bad Bunny wore a cream coloured football ensemble with the number 64 on his chest. As a result, there was a lot of speculation behind what the number signified and now Bad Bunny has explained it.

Fans in Puerto Rico celebrate Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

Fans were quick to spot that Bad Bunny's Super Bowl top featured his surname Ocasio as well as the number 64. First of all, fans guessed the number could be a reference to the death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane María in 2017. 64 people were officially reported dead but over 2,000 died and Bad Bunny called out the US government at the time.

There was also speculation that the 64 could refer to the the landmark Jones-Shafroth Act being passed by the 64th United States Congress. The act granted statutory US citizenship to Puerto Ricans in 1917.

However, while those references could be intentional, Bad Bunny has now revealed that there's a far more personal meaning behind the number. Talking to Rolling Stone, the 31-year-old said: "1964 is the year my uncle Cutito, my mom's brother, was born. What little I know about the NFL is thanks to him."

Bad Bunny's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

Explaining his relationship with Cutito further, Bad Bunny said: "He left for the United States to work when he was 17 and never returned to live in Puerto Rico. He always visited us in late January or early February and stayed at our house. That was right in the middle of the NFL postseason, so I always watched the games with him."

He added: "He was a huge fan of the San Francisco 49ers, the team whose home stadium is where this Super Bowl 60 took place, the one where I performed. My uncle passed away two years ago...I always dreamed of taking my uncle to a Super Bowl and I couldn’t. He left unexpectedly, without warning."

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl top was a tribute to his late uncle
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl top was a tribute to his late uncle. Picture: Getty

Bad Bunny then went on to say: "So during my Super Bowl halftime show, I decided to have him on my shirt: Ocasio, his last name, the same as my mother’s, and his birth year, 64. I dedicated my performance to him before it began. I’m sure he saw it, he was present, and he felt proud of his nephew."

He ended by saying: "Now all that’s left is the day the 49ers win another Super Bowl."

