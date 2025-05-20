Avril Lavigne completely revamps Greatest Hits Tour setlist for 2025

20 May 2025, 17:02

Avril Lavigne revamps Greatest Hits Tour setlist for 2025
Avril Lavigne revamps Greatest Hits Tour setlist for 2025. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Ashton Michael, Joe Maher/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Avril Lavigne's revamped Greatest Hits Tour setlist includes new songs, covers and mashups but several fan favourite tracks have been removed.

Avril Lavigne is officially back on tour with a brand new Greatest Hits setlist, but what songs made the cut this time?

Last year (May 22), Avril launched her first Greatest Hits Tour and performed 46 dates in the US, Canada and Europe. The tour received critical acclaim for its next level production and Avril's impressive live vocals. However, some fans complained that the show was too short. The original setlist was 15 songs long and missed some fan fave tracks.

In response to the feedback, Avril added two songs to the setlist in 2024. However, she's now completely revamped the show for brand new 2025 dates in North America. The new setlist includes her biggest hits and multiple covers but she's also divided fans by removing some songs from the tour.

What songs does Avril Lavigne perform on her Greatest Hits tour?

Avril Lavigne opens up about inspiring Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo

How long is Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour setlist?

Avril Lavigne started her 2025 Greatest Hits Tour in Montcon, Canada with FeFe Dobson and We the Kings supporting her. In terms of length, the show lasts the same amount of time as Avril's 2024 tour at 1 hour and 30 minutes. That being said, she's expanded the setlist to 20 songs. The show starts at around 21:00 and ends at 22:30.

It's currently unclear if Avril will change and adapt the setlist throughout the tour.

Avril Lavigne's 2025 Greatest Hits Tour setlist in order

  1. Girlfriend
  2. What the Hell
  3. Complicated
  4. Here's to Never Growing Up
  5. Rock n Roll
  6. My Happy Ending
  7. He Wasn't
  8. Pink Pony Club / Warrior
  9. Keep Holding On
  10. Breakaway
  11. Can You Die From a Broken Heart
  12. 77
  13. Young & Dumb
  14. Love Sux
  15. Bite Me
  16. Love It When You Hate Me
  17. Sk8er Boi
  18. Head Above Water
  19. When You're Gone
  20. I'm With You

Bookmark this page to see if Avril changes the setlist at all throughout the tour.

How long is Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour setlist?
How long is Avril Lavigne's Greatest Hits Tour setlist? Picture: Alamy

How is Avril's 2025 setlist different to the 2024 setlist?

Some fans have criticised Avril for removing multiple fan-favourite songs from the setlist. 'Smile', 'Hot', 'Don't Tell Me', 'Losing Grip' and 'Fake As Hell' have all been removed from the 2025 version of the setlist.

However, she's added 'Rock n Roll', 'Keep Holding On', 'Young & Dumb' and 'Love Sux'. On top of that, Avril performs her Nate Smith duet 'Can You Die From a Broken Heart' and multiple covers.

In terms of covers, Avril performs a mash-up of Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club' with her 2019 song 'Warrior', Kelly Clarkson's 'Breakaway', which she famously co-wrote, and Billy Idol's '77'.

While some people have complained online about Avril performing covers instead of her own songs, others are praising Avril for singing 20 songs and taking on artists like Chappell.

What do you think? Are you going to see Avril?

