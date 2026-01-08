Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Capital Buzz and Capital are officially teaming up to spotlight emerging talent every month and Audrey Hobert is our inaugural Capital Buzz Artist.

Drumroll please...we are excited to announced that rising superstar Audrey Hobert is our first ever Capital Buzz Artist.

For anyone new here, Capital Buzz is Capital's Gen-Z pop-culture brand and Buzzards will already know that we have a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one. Now, we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to 20,000 Capital listeners for the first time. Off the back of that, we will now be putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

If that weren't enough, Capital will also support the Capital Buzz Artist by interviewing them on air, playing their music on the radio and giving them their very own billboards across the UK. Think of Capital Buzz Artist as your official introduction to some of the hottest names in music.

To kick things off, we've named Audrey Hobert as January's Capital Buzz Artist. Get to know Audrey below.

Audrey Hobert season is officially in session. The 26-year-old star first rose to fame co-writing songs for her real-life bestie Gracie Abrams ('Risk', 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' and 'That's So True' all feature Audrey's pen) but she's since established herself as a voice of a generation in her own right.

In May last year, Audrey released her debut single 'Sue me' and it wasn't long before she started amassing a major fanbase of her own. The song is about getting back with an ex and people couldn't get enough of Audrey's frank, hilarious and relatable lyrics.

Who else in music today is writing anthemic pop choruses like: Sue me, I wanna be wanted / In my bones, yeah, I know it's platonic / But f---ing your ex is iconic / Sue me, I wanna be, sue me, I wanna be / Sue me, I wanna be wanted?

Audrey Hobert - Sue me (Official Video)

In August 2025, Audrey released her debut album Who's the Clown? to instant critical acclaim. Audrey wrote over half of the album completely by herself. Whether she's lamenting modern dating ('Sex and the city') or reflection on fame ('Chateau'), Audrey has a way of saying things you've thought but never had the courage to say out loud.

As for production, Audrey worked with Finneas-signed producer Ricky Gourmet to help bring every track to life. The sax solo on 'Thirst Trap' alone is award worthy and 'Silver Jubilee' is a hit-single-in-waiting.

With her popular The Staircase to Stardom Tour coming to the UK, Australia and New Zealand this year, 2026 looks set to be another momentous year for Audrey.

To find out Audrey's go-to Mario Kart character, her coffee order and so much more, check out our Get to Know Audrey interview above.

You can also listen to Audrey right now on the Capital Buzz playlist.

Who do you want to see as our Capital Buzz artist next?

