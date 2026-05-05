Arthur Hill is May's Capital Buzz Artist

Arthur Hill is May’s Capital Buzz Artist. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and Arthur Hill is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

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Arthur Hill-climbers assemble...the beloved TikToker turned music maverick is officially our Capital Buzz Artist for May.

For anyone new here, Capital Buzz is Capital's digital pop-culture brand and Buzzards will already know that we have a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one. Now, we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners for the first time. Off the back of that, we are now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

If that weren't enough, Capital also supports the Capital Buzz Artist by interviewing them on air, playing their music on the radio and giving them their very own billboards across the UK. Think of Capital Buzz Artist as your official introduction to some of the hottest names in music.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and we have since given the official title to Freya Skye, Bella Kay and Sekou. Now, we're putting the spotlight on Arthur Hill. Get to know Arthur Hill below.

Chances are you've seen Arthur Hill all over TikTok. The beloved British star always wanted to be a musician but he was convinced that his dreams were too lofty. As a result, he started posting comedy videos on social media and it wasn't long before he started amassing a huge following. Arthur currently has over 1.7 million followers on TikTok alone.

However, Arthur's career journey completely changed when he started posting impressions of other singers online and fans realised that he actually had a really good voice. A music industry exec approached Arthur, got him in the studio and, in 2022, Arthur released his debut single 'In My Room' to critical acclaim.

In the years since, Arthur has kept building on his sound and winning over new fans with his confessional lyrics, indie-pop production and anthemic choruses. In 2025, Arthur released his debut EP In The Middle of Somewhere and he's since followed it up with his career-best project Missed Again.

Arthur Hill - Working On It (Live At Wembley Arena)

From self-deprecating bangers like 'Hey Arthur' to modern reflections on dating like 'She's So Handsome', Arthur is creating his own lane in the music industry. His latest single 'Working On It' combines his charm with the kind of vulnerability rarely seen in male artists.

Whether he's going viral with his popular YouTube quartet - Friends From Work (Arthur Frederick, George Clarke, ItalianBach) - or selling out Wembley Arena, people can't get enough of Arthur.

To find out the last thing Arthur laughed at, his life mantra and more, check out our exclusive Get to Know Arthur interview above. You can also listen to Arthur on the Capital Buzz playlist.

Who do you want to see as our Capital Buzz Artist next?

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