Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

16 August 2026, 18:29 | Updated: 16 August 2026, 19:03

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song
Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs does Ariana Grande sing on her Eternal Sunshine Tour in London? What are her surprise songs? Does she sing Wicked songs? Here's her full setlist including all her surprise a cappella moments.

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Arianators, let me hear y'all make some noise! Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour has finally come to London with an iconic setlist and a surprise song section. So what is the full setlist and what surprise songs has she sung so far?

In the seven years since Ariana Grande went on tour, she has released a whole new selection of hits for fans to fall in love with. From the songs on positions and eternal sunshine to collabs with Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, she truly keeps us fed. Not to mention, there are her songs in the Wicked movies and now her upcoming album petal.

As a result, all eyes were on Ariana to see what songs made the setlist of the Eternal Sunshine Tour. The show has a range of classic Ariana hits and fan-fave deep cuts as well as a surprise song section dedicated to her new album.

Scroll down to find out the full setlist including all the surprise songs and any major changes from night to night.

What songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

What songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?
What songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour? Picture: Getty

How many songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

Based on her latest Eternal Sunshine Tour show in London, Ariana Grande sings a total of 26 songs including two surprise songs. The show features hits like 'yes, and?', 'positions' and 'One Last Time', as well as deep cuts like 'Honeymoon Avenue' and collabs like 'Rain On Me'.

Songs like 'God is a woman' and 'The Way' are also used in interludes and, just before Ariana arrives on stage, Madonna's live '4 Minutes' and 'Vogue' mashup from the Sticky and Sweet Tour plays in the arena.

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist

  1. 'yes, and?'
  2. 'positions'
  3. 'dandelion'
  4. 'the boy is mine'
  5. 'eternal sunshine'
  6. 'just like magic'
  7. 'thank u, next'
  8. '7 rings'
  9. 'imperfect for you'
  10. 'warm'
  11. 'safety net'
  12. 'One Last Time'
  13. 'Rain On Me'
  14. 'Break Free'
  15. 'twilight zone'
  16. 'past life'
  17. 'Dangerous Woman'
  18. 'Honeymoon Avenue'
  19. 'Hampstead'
  20. 'Into You'
  21. 'hate that I made you love me'
  22. Surprise Petal Song
  23. Surprise Petal Song
  24. 'petal'
  25. 'we can't be friends (wait for your love)'
  26. 'supernatural'

After Ariana leaves the stage, 'ordinary things' plays along with credits as a dedication to her late Nonna.

What surprise songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

After performance in Brooklyn, New York on July 19th, Ariana started adding a surprise a capella song to her shows. At first she sang 'Be Alright' between 'past life' and 'Dangerous Woman', then she started singing them between 'Honeymoon Avenue' and 'Hampstead', often asking the crowd for suggestions.

Following the release of Petal, Ariana has been opting to sing two surprise songs from the new album. In her most recent shows in London, she sings the two surprise Petal songs before the title track 'Petal'.

Here's the full list of Ariana Grande's surprise songs so far:

  • Brooklyn, New York (Jul 19) - 'Be Alright'
  • Boston, Massachusetts (Jul 23) - No surprise song was performed
  • Boston, Massachusetts (Jul 25) - 'sweetener'
  • Boston, Massachusetts (Jul 26) - '34+35'
  • Montreal, Canada (Jul 28) - 'worst behaviour' and 'petal'
  • Montreal, Canada (Jul 30) - 'Sometimes' and 'like i do'
  • Montreal, Canada (Jul 31) - 'stay' and 'oh well'
  • Chicago, Illinois (Aug 3) - 'big feelings' and 'never get over me'
  • Chicago, Illinois (Aug 5) - 'like i do' and 'stay'
  • Chicago, Illinois (Aug 6) - 'oh well' and 'like i do'
  • London, UK (Aug 15) - 'kiss me' and 'bad thing (bunny hop)'
  • London, UK (Aug 16) - TBC

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know each surprise encore song as and when Ariana performs them.

Does Ariana Grande sing Wicked songs on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

For the time being, Ariana Grande does not sing any Wicked songs on the Eternal Sunshine Tour. However, there is a brief interlude which includes a scene from the Wizard of Oz and Ariana walking with a younger version of herself.

As for her singles, Ariana has omitted songs like 'The Way', 'Problem', 'Bang Bang', 'Love Me Harder', 'Side to Side', 'break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored' and '34+35' from her setlist.

Perhaps most notably, there are no Sweetener songs in the main setlist including 'no tears left to cry', 'God is a Woman' and 'breathin''.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if any Wicked songs or other Ariana songs are added to the setlist.

Read more Ariana Grande news here:

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