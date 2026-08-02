Ariana Grande will take a "step back" from public life after Eternal Sunshine Tour
2 August 2026, 23:09
Ariana will take a much deserved break following her final show on September 1st in London.
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Ariana Grande is set to take a step back from the spotlight following the end of her Eternal Sunshine tour, as confirmed in a new statement from a representative.
It's been non-stop for Ariana over the past few years. From the whirlwind Wicked press tours, countless award ceremonies and, most recently, the release of her eighth studio album, petal, the pop superstar has barely had a moment to rest.
Now, in a statement released today (Aug 2), Ari will now be taking a well deserved break following "endless, ongoing public scrutiny."
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Shared exclusively with PEOPLE.com, the statement from Ariana's representatives reads: "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour."
"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny," the statement continued.
"This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."
Ariana Grande explains the inspirations behind new album ‘petal’
It's also been confirmed (via PEOPLE) that Ariana will now no longer star in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, which was set to open in Summer 2027.
She was set to play Dot alongside Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.
On August 15th, Ariana is set to bring the Eternal Sunshine Tour to London's O2 for a whopping 10 sold-out shows. Following the end of her final show (Sept 1), she'll begin her break from the spotlight.
Ariana herself has not issued any statements or comments just yet, but we'll keep you posted if she does.
Read more about Ariana Grande here:
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- Who is Ariana Grande's boyfriend? Ricky Álvarez's age, height, job, how they met and more
- Ariana Grande hints she's dating Ricky Alvarez again with 'Thank U, Next' lyric change
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