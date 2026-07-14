Ariana Grande hints she's dating Ricky Alvarez again with 'Thank U, Next' lyric change

14 July 2026, 12:10

Ariana Grande hints she's dating Ricky Alvarez again with 'Thank U, Next' lyric change
Ariana Grande hints she's dating Ricky Alvarez again with 'Thank U, Next' lyric change. Picture: Alamy / Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Are Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez back together? Here's what Ariana's said about their relationship.

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Ariana Grande just changed up her 'thank u, next' lyrics and appears to have confirmed she's back with Ricky Alvarez.

Over the course of the past few weeks, Ariana Grande has sparked speculation that she's dating dancer Ricky Alvarez again. The pair first started seeing each other in 2015 after Ricky worked as a backup dancer on Ariana's Honeymoon Tour. They then split in 2016. However, in recent weeks, they've been spotted hanging out with each other again.

Now, Ariana has addressed the romance rumours by editing the lyrics to 'thank u, next' on her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Fans of Ariana will already know that she name checks Ricky alongside exes Big Sean, Pete Davidson and Mac Miller in the original 'thank u, next' lyrics. She's also no stranger to editing the lyrics of the song. For example, she's amended the bridge multiple times live to reflect the fact that she's now on good terms with her father Ed Butera.

Two weeks ago (Jun 26), Ariana edited the Ricky line from Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh to Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he's still got my back - appearing to reference the fact the the dancer was back in her life.

Now, Ariana has added even more fuel to the Ricky fire by changing the lyric to: Wrote some songs about Ricky/ We always find our way back.

Ariana is yet to say directly if they're back together but fans think the lyric change all but confirms it.

If that weren't enough, People has also reported that Ariana spent the Fourth of July weekend in Florida with her family and Alvarez. A source told the news outlet: "Ricky has always been a friend and confidant. She really trusts him. He has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh and she enjoys spending time with him."

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when, Ariana says more about their relationship.

Read more Ariana Grande news here:

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