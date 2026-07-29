What are Ariana Grande’s Petal lyrics about? The emotional meaning explained

What are Ariana Grande’s Petal lyrics about? The emotional meaning explained. Picture: Getty Images

By Lily Bell

What are Ariana Grande's 'Petal' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

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Arianators, the countdown is on! Ariana Grande drops her eighth studio album Petal this Friday 31st July, and it's one of the most anticipated pop albums this summer.

Two years since the release of Eternal Sunshine, Ariana took to Instagram on April 28th to announce her newest album Petal. In her official teaser video she described the album as "a little feral".

As the singer enters a new musical era, fans have been loving having a glimpse of the album, with her first single, 'Hate That I Made You Love Me', already being a huge hit.

After teasing fans online, Ariana performed the title track 'Petal' for the first time in Montreal on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, leaving many fans wondering about the meaning behind the lyrics.

What are Ariana Grande’s Petal lyrics about? Picture: Getty Images

What are Ariana Grande’s 'Petal' lyrics about?

Ariana's song 'Petal' explores several themes, but a recurring theme is the idea of someone saving her — a concept that has evolved throughout her music over the years.

On 'Bad Idea', she sings: Wishin’ you would come and save me. This idea shifted on 'Worst Behavior', where she sung: I’ve been on my worst behaviour, but baby I don’t need no saviour.

In 'Petal', Ariana reiterates that she doesn't need saving because she has herself, and that’s all she needs. In the pre-chorus, she sings: 'Cause all of my favourite stories end in some kind of catastrophe / But I don’t need someone to save me / 'Cause this music and I will never die.

With her new album focused on "growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging", this song feels very aligned with the album. During the chorus, Ariana sings: Petal in the pavement.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Ariana says more about the song.

Ariana Grande - petal (official music video)

Ariana Grande - 'Petal' lyrics

VERSE 1

Tryna feel something real to cry for

They say the artist needs tears to write more

PRE-CHORUS

'Cause all of my favorite stories end in some kind of catastrophe

But I don’t need someone to save me

'Cause this music and I will never die

CHORUS

It's such a f****d situation

Petal in the pavement

Just as long as she keeps getting it right

Heartbreak won’t bite here in paradise

Such a convenient conflation

This record in rotation

'Long as she gets the ovation each night

Heartbrеak won't bite, this is paradise

POST-CHORUS

I hear thеm all say, "Ooh, ooh"

And they say, "Ooh, ooh" (No, no, no, oh, yeah, baby)

VERSE 2

Tell me who's to blame, is it the people or myself? (Yep)

But this time really feels so very different

This is not a cry for help

Couple million for my thoughts

I've got plenty, but I'm not a victim

Bitch, I'm practically drowning in my blessings

It's bye, this time for real

Tired of printing endless pictures of a life that isn’t mine

Trying different boys on for size

If this is my curse, I’ll let it rise

PRE-CHORUS

All of my favourite stories end in some kind of catastrophe

But I don't need someone to save me

’Cause this music and I will never die

CHORUS

It's such a f****d situation

Petal in the pavement

Just as long as she keeps getting it right

Heartbreak won't bite here in paradise

Such a convenient conflation

This record in rotation

'Long as she gets the ovation each night

Heartbreak won’t bite, this is paradise

POST-CHORUS

I hear them all say, "Ooh, ooh" (Yeah)

And they say, "Ooh, ooh" (Ooh, oh, yeah, baby)

I hear them all say, "Ooh, ooh"

Oh, yeah, oh, they say, "Ooh, ooh" (Ooh, yeah)

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