Ariana Grande's powerful 'like i do' lyrics and double meaning explained

What are Ariana Grande’s 'like i do' lyrics about? Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

By Lily Bell

What are Ariana Grande's 'like i do' lyrics about? Here are the lyrics and meaning of Ariana's empowering 'Petal' track explained.

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Two years since the release of Eternal Sunshine, Ariana Grande's eighth studio album Petal is ours, and we couldn't be more excited.

From the release of 'hate that i made you love me' and to the first live performance of 'petal', the hype surrounding the album has showcased a different side of Ariana, as she offers fans a more "experimental" and "different" vibe.

In an interview with Apple Music, she said: "I usually do a lot of rewrites and make things a little kinder a little less whatever direct but this time I didn't, and I think they'll [the fans will] be excited by that."

Now that fans have had the chance to listen to the album's 12 track tracklist, many are wondering what 'like i do' is about and what the lyrics really mean.

Ariana Grande pictured singing in a studio. Picture: Instagram

What are Ariana Grande’s 'like i do' lyrics about?

Ariana's song 'like i do' is all about embracing her own power in the face of hate and positioning herself as irreplaceable to those who once doubted or dismissed her.

In verse 1, she seemingly puts the haters in their place, singing: Keep my heels tall, my ego small / But I'm still Grande (Ah, ah, ah, ah) / I'm making cents off of your nonsense (Ah, ah, ah, ah) / All that s--t talk keeps me well-fed (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

Through thick and thin, you're so locked in (Ah, ah, ah, ah) / You hate to love me (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

Ariana has opened up about how she wrote this album during the tough time she experienced leading up to her Eternal Sunshine Tour. Speaking in an interview with Apple Music she revealed: "It’s funny because I am on tour now, and I’m having such a beautiful, amazing experience, but this album is written about some of the harder moments I think that I felt in the last year."

However, she made it clear that her struggles are not connected to the fans who have joined her on tour, saying: "The people who come to my shows are not who those songs are about. You know the difference."

At the start of the chorus, Ariana sings the historic ‘extra, extra’ cry once used by street vendors to promote special late-breaking newspaper editions — a not so subtle nod to the press and their constant headlines about her. She sings: Extra, extra, buy one, take me

She then explores a double meaning with the lyrics, 'Cause no one f---s you like I do. Throughout the rest of the song Ari is saying 'no one does it like I do', in terms of career etc. but here she's directly talking about getting down in the bedroom.

In verse 2, Ariana also suggests that despite the criticism, people will still follow her every move. She sings: I've been busy keeping your girl inspired / I know my brain gives you ideas / Stay on your mind like all the time

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Ariana says more about the song.

Ariana Grande - 'like i do' lyrics

INTRO

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah (Mm-mm), ah, ah, ah, ah

VERSE 1

I'm making friends with my consequence (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

Way up high like my consciousness (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

Keep my heels tall, my ego small

But I'm still Grande (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

I'm making cents off of your nonsense (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

All that s--t talk keeps me well-fed (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

Through thick and thin, you're so locked in (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

You hate to love me (Ah, ah, ah, ah)

CHORUS

Extra, extra, buy one, take me

Sexy how you come to see, it's true

You need me like I you

'Cause no one f---s you like I do

Extra, extra, buy one, take me

Sexy how you come to see, it's true

You need me like I you

'Cause no one f---s you like I do, yeah

VERSE 2

I've been busy keeping your girl inspired

I know my brain gives you ideas

Stay on your mind like all the time

Yeah, you still watching from the sides

Yeah, you still, still show up first in line

Yeah, you act like all your love is mine

Still, still mine, baby

I guess you really love me, yeah

CHORUS

Extra, extra, buy one, take me

Sexy how you come to see, it's true

You need me like I you (Mm-mm)

'Cause no one f---s you like I do (Oh yeah)

Extra, extra, buy one, take me

Sexy how you come to see, it's true

You need me like I you

'Cause no one f---s you like I do, yeah

OUTRO

Mm-mm, mm-mm

Ooh, ooh

Mm-mm

Oh, yeah

Oh, oh, oh

Oh-oh, oh

Oh, oh (Yeah), oh

Mm, yeah

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