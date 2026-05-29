The double meaning behind Ariana Grande's Hate That I Made You Love Me lyrics explained

Ariana Grande Hate That I Made You Love Me lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty, Republic Records

By Sam Prance

Who are Ariana Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

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Arianators, make some noise! Ariana Grande is back - but what are her 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' lyrics about?

On April 28th, Ariana Grande surprised fans by announcing her eighth studio album Petal. Details about the upcoming project are currently under wraps but Ariana has confirmed that she worked with her longterm collaborators Ilya and Max Martin on the record. She also described the album as "a little feral" in an official teaser video for Petal.

Now, Ariana has released 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' as the first single from the album and fans are living for the meaning behind Ariana's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' lyrics. Scroll down to find out what/who the song is about.

What are Ariana Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' lyrics about?

On the surface, 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' is a breakup anthem in which Ariana sings about hating that she has made an ex fall in love with her. Ariana opens the song by implying that she's used to breakups: I can't tell you why / But something inside is dancing with fire / Eyes lit like the sky / Turned tears into diamonds, got good at goodbyes.

Taking a swipe at her former lover, Ariana adds: Just know that I will find my way from you / Like flowers from a tomb while you decide who you are / And I can see right through, like shadows on the moon / And it's all bad news.

In the chorus, Ariana bluntly sings: Hate that I made you love me / Sorry if I made me your type / Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me / 'Cause I barely tried.

However, just like Ariana Grande's hit 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' it appears that there's a double meaning behind the song.

Describing the song on Instagram stories, Ariana said that it's one of her "favourite songs" she's ever written.

Ariana Grande - hate that i made you love me (official lyric video)

Who are Ariana Grande's 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' lyrics about?

In the bridge of the song, Ariana posits: I've held your projections when you've felt so insecure / Tell me, why is it this way? Why you so hate to see women endure? Is it really my fault you all gave me your hearts of your own accord? I don't really think so.

While Ariana could be singing about her exes in general, the lyrics could also apply to the general public / the media and how she's been treated since becoming famous. She hates that people have fallen in love with her given how they treat her.

Why you so hate to see women endure? in particular appears to be a direct comment on how easily people turn on women in the public eye. Like 'We Can't Be Friends', there's multiple layers to the song.

As it stands, Ariana is yet to release 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' video. Starring scream king Jason Long, the new visual is set to come out worldwide on Monday, June 1st.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Ariana says more about the song.

Ariana Grande - 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' lyrics

VERSE 1

I can't tell you why

But something inside is dancing with fire

Eyes lit like the sky

Turned tears into diamonds, got good at goodbyes

PRE-CHORUS

Just know that I will find my way from you

Like flowers from a tomb while you decide who you are

And I can see right through, like shadows on the moon

And it's all bad news

CHORUS

Yeah, I, I, I

Hate that I made you love me

Sorry if I made me your type

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me

'Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I

VERSE 2

What's happening now?

You studied my crown and borrowed my body

Warm, kissed by the sun, then cold likе the wind

A bee stuck in honey

PRE-CHORUS

Know that I will find my way from you (My way from you)

I guess it's kind of cutе how you like me where you are

But I can see right through (Right through), ooh-ooh

Just don't eclipse the moon

'Cause it's all bad news

CHORUS

Yeah, I, I, I

Hate that I made you love me

Sorry if I made me your type

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me (Hate that I made you)

Don't love me, 'cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I (Ooh-ooh, yeah)

BRIDGE

I've held your projections when you've felt so insecure

Tell me, why is it this way?

Why you so hate to see women endure?

Is it really my fault you all gave me your hearts of your own accord? (Mm)

I don't really think so

CHORUS

I, I

Hate that I made you love me (You love me, baby)

Sorry if I made me your type

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me (Yeah)

'Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I

Hate that I made you love me (Baby)

Sorry if I made me your type (Sorry if I made me your type, made me your type)

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me

'Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I

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