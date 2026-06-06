Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?

6 June 2026, 23:19

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?
Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage? Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What time does Ariana Grande's Tour end? How long is an Ariana Grande concert? Everything you need to know about the stage times for Ariana Grande's Eternals Sunshine Tour and when it starts in Oakland, California on June 6th.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande is officially back on tour but what time does Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour start and finish?

For years, Ariana Grande fans have been desperate to see her on tour. After wrapping the Sweetener Tour in 2019, Ariana has taken a break from going on the road but she's since starred in both Wicked movies and released the Number 1 albums positions and eternal sunshine. Not only that but her new album petal drops on July 31.

Now, Ariana is doing 41 dates as part of her Eternal Sunshine Tour. What time does Ariana Grande come on stage and how long is she performing for though? Here's all of the essential info that you need to know about Ariana's Eternal Sunshine Tour stage times to make sure you don't miss a single part of the show.

What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?

What time does Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour start?

According to Oakland Arena, Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour starts at 20:00. No official support act has been announced but it's possible that Ariana won't be on stage until later. We would advise you to go when doors open at 18:30 to give you plenty of time to find your seat and settle in before the show begins.

What time does Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour end?

Until the first show finishes on June 6th, we won't know when Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour finishes. In the past, her tours have often lasted between 1hr30mins and 2hrs. Depending on what time Ariana gets on stage, we imagine that the show will finish between 22:00 and 23:00.

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour times - Oakland

Ariana Grande is currently performing three shows at the Oakland Arena in Oakland California on June 6th, 9th and 10th. Ariana'ss stage times in Oakland are as follows:

  • Doors Open: 18:30
  • Show Starts: 20:00
  • Show Ends: TBC

If you are looking for a livestream link to watch the show live in the the UK, Ariana's performance is due to start at 4:00AM (BST). As for the US, it should begin at 23:00PM (ET).

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour times - Oakland
Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour times - Oakland. Picture: Getty

Following her shows in Oakland, Ariana will perform two concerts at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Stage times are likely to be similar to those in Oakland.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Eternal Sunshine Tour concert before they happen.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

When is Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 on TV?

Is Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard on TV? How and when to watch on ITV

All the highlights from Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard

All the highlight from Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard

Events

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list.

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Events

Mis-teeq pictured performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball

Mis-teeq surprise crowd as Barclaycard’s Out of the Blue act at Capital’s Summertime Ball

Events

Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Events

Hot On Capital

What songs did XG sing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard?

XG make history at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard

Events

Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026

Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026

Events

Lola Young thanks fans for support in speech after 2025's Summertime Ball malfunction

Lola Young shares speech at Capital's Summertime Ball after 2025 stage malfunction

Events

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

How to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Events

Jason Derulo, Sekou, Meek on the Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.

Every fabulous outfit on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet

Events

Every LIVE update from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Every LIVE update from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi promo image and screenshot of hinge account.

Love Island Lorenzo spotted on dating app despite being in the villa

Love Island

How much does Love Island's George Knight earn from his football career?

How much Love Island's George Knight earns from football revealed

Love Island

Love Island bombshell Priya Jaswal promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Priya Jaswal: Age, job and link to ex islander revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Kavan Murphy promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Kavan Murphy: Age, job, brother, where he’s from and more

Love Island

Molly-Mae pictured in a vlog and with Tommy Fury, Bambi and their second baby.

Molly-Mae dropped huge hint about the name of her second baby

Love Island's George has addressed leaving the show after just days.

Love Island’s George breaks silence on sudden villa exit

Love Island

Here's how to get tickets to see Tiësto perform at Silverworks Island 2026.

Tiësto returns to Silverworks Island in 2026 - Get tickets

Events

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages & jobs of all series 13 contestants

Love Island

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight's promo images.

Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

Love Island

Love Island 2026 Ope, Jasmine and George promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Love Island fans divided as Aidan's brother Kavan arrives as a bombshell

Love Island fans divided as Aidan's brother Kavan arrives as a bombshell

Love Island

Taylor Swift I Knew It I Knew You lyrics meaning explained

The emotional meaning behind Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' lyrics explained

Niall Horan pictured on The Voice red carpet and in rehearsals.

Are Niall Horan's 'Flowers' lyrics about Amelia Woolley? The meaning explained

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae