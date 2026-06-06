Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage? Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

What time does Ariana Grande's Tour end? How long is an Ariana Grande concert? Everything you need to know about the stage times for Ariana Grande's Eternals Sunshine Tour and when it starts in Oakland, California on June 6th.

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Ariana Grande is officially back on tour but what time does Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour start and finish?

For years, Ariana Grande fans have been desperate to see her on tour. After wrapping the Sweetener Tour in 2019, Ariana has taken a break from going on the road but she's since starred in both Wicked movies and released the Number 1 albums positions and eternal sunshine. Not only that but her new album petal drops on July 31.

Now, Ariana is doing 41 dates as part of her Eternal Sunshine Tour. What time does Ariana Grande come on stage and how long is she performing for though? Here's all of the essential info that you need to know about Ariana's Eternal Sunshine Tour stage times to make sure you don't miss a single part of the show.

What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?

What time does Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour start?

According to Oakland Arena, Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour starts at 20:00. No official support act has been announced but it's possible that Ariana won't be on stage until later. We would advise you to go when doors open at 18:30 to give you plenty of time to find your seat and settle in before the show begins.

What time does Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour end?

Until the first show finishes on June 6th, we won't know when Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour finishes. In the past, her tours have often lasted between 1hr30mins and 2hrs. Depending on what time Ariana gets on stage, we imagine that the show will finish between 22:00 and 23:00.

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour times - Oakland

Ariana Grande is currently performing three shows at the Oakland Arena in Oakland California on June 6th, 9th and 10th. Ariana'ss stage times in Oakland are as follows:

Doors Open: 18:30

18:30 Show Starts: 20:00

20:00 Show Ends: TBC

If you are looking for a livestream link to watch the show live in the the UK, Ariana's performance is due to start at 4:00AM (BST). As for the US, it should begin at 23:00PM (ET).

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour times - Oakland. Picture: Getty

Following her shows in Oakland, Ariana will perform two concerts at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Stage times are likely to be similar to those in Oakland.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know timings for each Eternal Sunshine Tour concert before they happen.

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