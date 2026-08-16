Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times in London: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?

16 August 2026, 18:45 | Updated: 16 August 2026, 19:02

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?
Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage? Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What time does Ariana Grande's Tour end and how long is it? All the stage times for Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour and when it starts at the O2 arena in London.

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Ariana Grande has returned to the UK but what time does her Eternal Sunshine Tour start and finish at the O2 Arena?

For years, Ariana Grande fans have been desperate to see her on tour. After wrapping the Sweetener Tour in 2019, Ariana has taken a break from going on the road but she's since starred in both Wicked movies and released the Number 1 albums positions and eternal sunshine. Not only that but her new album petal drops on July 31st.

Now, Ariana is doing 41 dates as part of her Eternal Sunshine Tour and she's curently doing the final leg in London. With that in mind, here's all of the info you need about Ariana's Eternal Sunshine Tour stage times in the UK.

What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?

What time does Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour start in London?

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour is scheduled to start at 8:00pm.

Based on Night 1 in London, Ariana arrived on stage at 8:05pm. We would advise you to go when doors open at your venue to give you plenty of time to find your seat and settle in before the show begins.

Ariana does not have a support act but Madonna's '4 Minutes/Vogue' mashup plays every night just before the star heads out on stage and the official show begins.

What time does Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour end in London?

Based on the first concert on August 15th, Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour finishes at 10:00pm on the dot.

This makes the show around two hours in total. However, this varies a little night to night.

How long is Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour show?
How long is Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour show? Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour times - London

It's the final leg of the Eternal Sunshine Tour and Ariana Grande is performing 10 nights at the O2 Arena in London on August 15th, 16th, 19th, 20th, 23rd, 24th, 27th, 28th, 31st and September 1st.

Ariana's stage times for her shows in London are as follows:

  • Doors Open: 6:30pm
  • Show Starts: 8:00pm
  • Show Ends: 10:00pm

If you are looking for a livestream link to watch the show live in the the US, Ariana's performance is due to start at 3PM (ET) and 12PM (PT).

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour times - Los Angeles
Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour times - Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Following her shows in London, Ariana will end the tour and she's announced that she will be taking a break from the public eye.

Read more Ariana Grande news here:

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