Ariana Grande makes major change to 'Thank U, Next' lyrics on Eternal Sunshine Tour

8 June 2026, 16:37

Ariana Grande makes major change to 'Thank U, Next' lyrics on Eternal Sunshine Tour
Ariana Grande makes major change to 'Thank U, Next' lyrics on Eternal Sunshine Tour. Picture: Getty Images, @sunshinesnati0n via X / Twitter
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande has left fans sobbing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour with the emotional switch up.

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It's official! Ariana Grande is singing 'thank u, next' on her Eternal Sunshine Tour but she has switched up the lyrics.

Ever since Ariana Grande released 'thank u, next' in 2018, fans have been obsessed with the song's lyrics. Not only does Ariana namecheck her exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson and Mac Miller but she also sings frankly about her public persona and her relationship with her parents.

Ariana included the song on her Sweetener World Tour. However, she often struggled to get through it and would tear up at the line: Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel. Mac Miller tragically died weeks before Ariana released the song.

Now, Ariana is singing 'thank u, next' again but she's made some edits to the lyrics to better reflect her life now.

Ariana Grande with her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera at the 2020 Grammys
Ariana Grande with her parents Joan Grande and Ed Butera at the 2020 Grammys. Picture: Getty

In videos from the first night of the Eternal Sunshine Tour in Oakland, California, Ariana appears to be much more at ease singing 'thank u, next'. Not only did she smilie throughout the song but she also debuted brand new 'thank u, next' choreo in the performance.

On top of that, Ariana has made a major change to the lyrics. Instead of singing: One day I'll walk down the aisle / Holdin' hands with my mama/ I'll be thankin' my dad / 'Cause she grew from the drama, Ariana sings: We all grew from the drama.

Reacting, one person tweeted: "we all grew from the drama” is so touching you can tell mending her relationship with her dad really helped in her healing."

In the past, Ariana had a difficult relationship with her father but they appeared to repair things before the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Ed Butera went to the show with Ariana and she changed the lyric to: I'll be thanking my dad / Cause he's really awesome.

Ariana also used her full name Ariana Grande-Butera in the credits for both Wicked films as a nod to her dad.

On top of that, Ariana poked fun at the line Only wanna do it once, real bad / Gon' make that s--- last by raising two fingers. She also avoided singing the word "once" out loud.

Ariana married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021 before they officially separated in February 2023.

Read more Ariana Grande news here:

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