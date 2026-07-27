Ariana Grande Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Eternal Sunshine Tour so far

27 July 2026, 16:40 | Updated: 27 July 2026, 16:45

Ariana Grande Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Eternal Sunshine Tour so far
Ariana Grande Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Eternal Sunshine Tour so far. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs does Ariana Grande sing on her Eternal Sunshine Tour? What are her surprise songs? Does she sing Wicked songs? Here's her full setlist including all her surprise a cappella moments.

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Arianators, let me hear y'all make some noise! Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour has officially kicked off with an iconic setlist and she's now started a surprise song section. So what is the setlist and what are the surprise songs?

In the seven years since Ariana Grande went on tour, she has released a whole new selection of hits for fans to fall in love with. From the songs on positions and eternal sunshine to collabs with Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, she truly keeps us fed. Not to mention, there are her songs in the Wicked movies and now her upcoming album petal.

As a result, all eyes were on Ariana to see what songs made the setlist of the Eternal Sunshine Tour. The show has a range of classic Ariana hits and fan-fave deep cuts as well as a new a cappella surprise song section.

Scroll down to find out the full setlist including all the surprise songs and any changes from night to night.

What songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

What songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?
What songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour? Picture: Getty

How many songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

Based on her recent Eternal Sunshine Tour shows, Ariana Grande sings a total of 24 songs each night including one surprise song. The show features hits like 'yes, and?', 'positions' and 'One Last Time' as well as deep cuts like 'Honeymoon Avenue' and collabs like 'Rain On Me'.

Songs like 'God is a woman' and 'The Way' are also used in interludes and, just before Ariana arrives on stage, Madonna's live '4 Minutes' and 'Vogue' mashup from the Sticky and Sweet Tour plays in the arena.

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist

  1. 'yes, and?'
  2. 'positions'
  3. 'dandelion'
  4. 'the boy is mine'
  5. 'eternal sunshine'
  6. 'just like magic'
  7. 'thank u, next'
  8. '7 rings'
  9. 'imperfect for you'
  10. 'warm'
  11. 'safety net'
  12. 'One Last Time'
  13. 'Rain On Me'
  14. 'Break Free'
  15. 'twilight zone'
  16. 'past life'
  17. 'Dangerous Woman'
  18. 'Honeymoon Avenue'
  19. Surprise A Capella Song
  20. 'Hampstead'
  21. 'Into You'
  22. 'hate that I made you love me'
  23. 'we can't be friends (wait for your love)'
  24. 'supernatural'

After Ariana leaves the stage, 'ordinary things' plays along with credits and a dedication to her Nonna who passed away on June 14th 2025.

What surprise songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

Since her performance in Brooklyn, New York on July 19th, Ariana has been adding a surprise a capella songs to her show. At first she sang 'Be Alright' between 'past life' and 'Dangerous Woman' and now she's started singing them between 'Honeymoon Avenue' and 'Hampstead', often asking the crowd for suggestions.

Here's the full list of Ariana Grande's surprise songs so far:

  • Brooklyn, New York (Jul 19) - 'Be Alright'
  • Boston, Massachusetts (Jul 23) - No surprise song was performed
  • Boston, Massachusetts (Jul 25) - 'sweetener'
  • Boston, Massachusetts (Jul 26) - '34+35'
  • Boston, Massachusetts (Jul 28) - TBC

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know each surprise encore song as and when Ariana performs them.

Does Ariana Grande sing Wicked songs on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

For the time being, Ariana Grande does not sing any Wicked songs on the Eternal Sunshine Tour. However, there is a brief interlude which includes a scene from the Wizard of Oz and Ariana walking with a younger version of herself.

As for her singles, Ariana has omitted songs like 'The Way', 'Problem', 'Bang Bang', 'Love Me Harder', 'Side to Side', 'break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored' and '34+35' from her setlist.

Perhaps most notably, there are no Sweetener songs in the main setlist including 'no tears left to cry', 'God is a Woman' and 'breathin''.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if any Wicked songs or other Ariana songs are added to the setlist.

Will Ariana Grande make any changes to her Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist?

Based on the shows so far, Ariana is keeping her Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist the same throughout the tour bar the surprise a capella section. It's currently unclear if Ariana will alter the setlist in the UK or once her new album Petal comes out on July 31st.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it with any new information after every show.

Read more Ariana Grande news here:

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