Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist: Every song in order

7 June 2026, 04:00

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist: Every song in order
Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist: Every song in order. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs does Ariana Grande sing on her Eternal Sunshine Tour? Here's her full setlist from Night 1.

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Arianators, let me hear y'all make some noise! Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour is here but what's the setlist?

In the seven years since Ariana Grande went on tour, she has released a whole new selection of hits for fans to fall in love with. From the songs on positions and eternal sunshine to collabs with Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, she truly keeps us fed. Not to mention, there are her songs in the Wicked movies and now her upcoming album petal.

As a result, all eyes are on Ariana to see what songs make the setlist of the Eternal Sunshine Tour. Scroll down to find out the Night 1 setlist in Oakland, California and find out if there are any changes as the tour continues.

What songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

What songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?
What songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour? Picture: Getty

How many songs does Ariana Grande sing on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

Until Ariana Grande finishes the first night of her Eternal Sunshine Tour, we won't know how many songs she sings. However, Ariana tends to favour longer setlists to pack in as many of her hit songs and deep cuts as possible. For context, the Sweetener World Tour was 29 songs long and the Dangerous Woman Tour was 22 songs long.

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist

  1. TBC

We won't know this in full until Ariana Grande's first Eternal Sunshine Tour ends. However, she has posted clips of her rehearsing 'Dangerous Woman' and her new single 'hate that I made you love me'.

Does Ariana Grande sing Wicked songs on the Eternal Sunshine Tour?

Again, this is currently unclear. We'll know if and when Ariana sings Wicked songs when the first tour night ends.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it live with songs as and when Ariana takes to the stage in Oakland.

Will Ariana Grande make any changes to her Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist?

Until Ariana does a second Eternal Sunshine Tour show, we won't know if she plans to edit the setlist or do any surprise songs at all during the tour.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it with any new information after every show.

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