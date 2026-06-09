Ariana Grande includes emotional nod to One Love Manchester on Eternal Sunshine Tour

9 June 2026, 17:09 | Updated: 9 June 2026, 17:38

Ariana Grande includes emotional nod to One Love Manchester on Eternal Sunshine Tour
Ariana Grande includes emotional nod to One Love Manchester on Eternal Sunshine Tour. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Eternal Sunshine Tour marks Ariana Grande's second time on tour since the Manchester Arena attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour includes several easter eggs including a new tribute to One Love Manchester.

On Saturday (June 6th), Ariana Grande launched her Eternal Sunshine Tour to rave reviews from critics. In the show, Ariana sings everything from her biggest hits ('thank u, next',) to fan fave deep cuts ('safety net'). Not only that but she even recreates the eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead album art by flying in the air live on stage.

Like past tours, Ariana has recorded interludes for the show and one of them contains an emotional nod to her past.

In May 2017, there was a terrorist attack at Ariana's Dangerous Woman Tour in Manchester where 23 people tragically lost their lives and over a thousand people were injured. In the aftermath, Ariana hosted a benefit concert in the city to help the victims. One Love Manchester featured an all-star line-up including Justin Bieber and Little Mix.

In an interlude on the Eternal Sunshine Tour, Ariana can be seen walking with a child version of herself as she passes patient rooms similar to those in her brighter days ahead film. In one of the rooms, another version of Ariana can be seen wearing her outfit from the One Love Manchester event.

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "The layers to this…"

If you've watched Ariana's brighter days ahead film, you will already know that it's inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Just like the movie, Ariana goes to a centre to forget difficult memories and the interlude mimics that.

In the interlude, Ariana reminds fans that the event will always weigh on her. She appears to be suggesting that she wished she could forget the Manchester attack and stop it from happening completely.

In another tweet, a fan wrote: "Seriously this is so deep it f---ing HURTS".

Another said: "broke my heart a little bit".

Read more Ariana Grande news here:

WATCH: Nicholas Galitzine & Camila Mendes Interview Each Other

Nicholas Galitzine & Camila Mendes Interview Each Other | Masters Of The Universe

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles pop up store London — location, opening times, merch and prices

Harry Styles launches London pop-up store for merch alongside Together, Together Tour

Ariana Grande makes major change to 'Thank U, Next' lyrics on Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande makes major change to 'Thank U, Next' lyrics on Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist: Every song in order

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist: Every song in order

When is Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 on TV?

Is Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard on TV? How and when to watch on ITV

All the highlights from Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard

All the highlights from Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard

Events

Hot On Capital

Love Island Kavan Murphy and Priya, Lorenzo and Jasmine pictured talking.

Love Island bosses extend tonight's episode for shocking reason

Love Island

Love Island producers have revealed why they don't air this one particular scene

Love Island producers reveal exactly why they don't air this important part of the day

Love Island

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Latest recoupling results revealed

Love Island

Love Island 2026 Ope, Jasmine and George promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages and jobs of series 13 contestants

Love Island

Love Island bombshell Namibia Rosa promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Namibia Rosa: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island

Love Island bombshell Victoria Onanusi is promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Victoria Onanusi: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Love Island

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight's promo images.

Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

Love Island

Molly-Mae pictured in a vlog and with Tommy Fury, Bambi and their second baby.

Molly-Mae dropped huge hint about the name of her second baby

Molly-Mae Hague has given birth to her second baby with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague gives birth to second baby with Tommy Fury

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour start times: What time does Ariana Grande go on stage?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list.

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Events

Mis-teeq pictured performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball

Mis-teeq surprise crowd as Barclaycard’s Out of the Blue act at Capital’s Summertime Ball

Events

Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Events

What songs did XG sing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard?

XG make history at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 with Barclaycard

Events

Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026

Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026

Events

Lola Young thanks fans for support in speech after 2025's Summertime Ball malfunction

Lola Young shares speech at Capital's Summertime Ball after 2025 stage malfunction

Events

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

How to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2026

Events

Jason Derulo, Sekou, Meek on the Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.

Every fabulous outfit on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026 red carpet

Events

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae