Ariana Grande includes emotional nod to One Love Manchester on Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande includes emotional nod to One Love Manchester on Eternal Sunshine Tour. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

The Eternal Sunshine Tour marks Ariana Grande's second time on tour since the Manchester Arena attack.

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Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour includes several easter eggs including a new tribute to One Love Manchester.

On Saturday (June 6th), Ariana Grande launched her Eternal Sunshine Tour to rave reviews from critics. In the show, Ariana sings everything from her biggest hits ('thank u, next',) to fan fave deep cuts ('safety net'). Not only that but she even recreates the eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead album art by flying in the air live on stage.

Like past tours, Ariana has recorded interludes for the show and one of them contains an emotional nod to her past.

In May 2017, there was a terrorist attack at Ariana's Dangerous Woman Tour in Manchester where 23 people tragically lost their lives and over a thousand people were injured. In the aftermath, Ariana hosted a benefit concert in the city to help the victims. One Love Manchester featured an all-star line-up including Justin Bieber and Little Mix.

In an interlude on the Eternal Sunshine Tour, Ariana can be seen walking with a child version of herself as she passes patient rooms similar to those in her brighter days ahead film. In one of the rooms, another version of Ariana can be seen wearing her outfit from the One Love Manchester event.

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "The layers to this…"

In one segment where Ariana is seeing past eras of herself, she can be seen wearing the One Love Manchester outfit. pic.twitter.com/no0HMWDh9K — Ariana Grande Stats ꕤ (@AriGrandeStats) June 7, 2026

If you've watched Ariana's brighter days ahead film, you will already know that it's inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Just like the movie, Ariana goes to a centre to forget difficult memories and the interlude mimics that.

In the interlude, Ariana reminds fans that the event will always weigh on her. She appears to be suggesting that she wished she could forget the Manchester attack and stop it from happening completely.

In another tweet, a fan wrote: "Seriously this is so deep it f---ing HURTS".

Another said: "broke my heart a little bit".

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