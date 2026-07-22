Ariana Grande enforces strict bag policy rules for Eternal Sunshine Tour shows in the UK

Ariana Grande enforces strict bag policy rules for Eternal Sunshine Tour shows in the UK. Picture: Getty, Republic Records

By Sam Prance

What can you bring to Ariana Grande's shows at the O2 arena in London? All the entry rules you need to follow.

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Ticketmaster have just revealed that there are strict entry rules for Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour in the UK.

Last month (June 6th), Ariana Grande kicked off her highly-anticipated Eternal Sunshine Tour to widespread critical acclaim. Not only does Ariana perform a relentless setlist of all of her biggest hits and fan-favourite deep cuts but she also delivers some of the best live vocals and choreography of her career and levitates (!) in the show.

If you've got tickets to see Ariana in the UK, Ticketmaster have just unveiled the bag policy that you need to follow.

What is Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshin Tour bag policy? Picture: Getty

Taking to social media, Ticketmaster UK have revealed that Ariana's shows have a clear bag policy. This means that you can only take clear plastic bags into the show that are no bigger than 30cm x 15cm x 30cm. Clear freezer and zip lock bags are also acceptable but the contents of your bag must be visible.

This means that backpacks, purses, clutches, printed, pattern and tinted plastic bags are NOT allowed. The rules say that "each fan may have only on clear bag" and the policy is "mandatory for admittance to the show".

As for medical, accessibility, parent/child-care related bags or other essential bags, they will be permitted but only after the venue inspects them.

The rules also stipulate that "no cameras or recording devices are permitted". Mobile phones with cameras will be allowed.

Check out Ariana's full bag policy below.

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour bag policy. Picture: Ticketmaster

Ariana's Eternal Sunshine Tour comes to London's O2 Arena on August 15th and Ariana will be playing 10 shows until September 1st. Ariana is also scheduled to released her new album Petal on July 31st. It's currently unclear if Ariana intends to change the tour setlist to incorporate Petal or not.

Have you got tickets? Are you excited to go?

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