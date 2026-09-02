Ariana Grande holds back tears in final speech ahead of break from public eye

2 September 2026, 12:55

Ariana Grande holds back tears in final speech ahead of break from public eye
Ariana Grande holds back tears in final speech ahead of break from public eye. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @thegrandeheels via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Why is Ariana Grande taking a break? How long is she taking a break for? Here's what she's said about her time away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande has thanked her fans in a touching speech before she takes a step back from her time in the spotlight.

Tearing up in her final Eternal Sunshine Tour show in London, Ariana said: "I just want to say thank you so much. This has been such an extraordinary experience. Thank you for 10 beautiful London shows and for 41 incredible Eternal Sunshine tour shows. This has been one of the most beautiful, extraordinary experiences of my life."

Holding back tears, she added: "I just want to express my gratitude without sobbing completely. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, it’s been so special and I’ll cherish this experience always and I have the best fans in the entire world and I always have. I love connecting with you in this way. I have loved every minute of this."

Why is Ariana Grande taking a break?

Ariana's moving speech comes shortly after her representatives told PEOPLE.com that she will be "taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour."

Explaining the reasoning behind the break, they said: "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

As a result, Ariana will no longer be starring opposite Jonathan Bailey in the highly-anticipated 2027 production of Sunday in the Park with George. It's also unclear if she will be doing press for her upcoming film Focker-In Law.

Why is Ariana Grande taking a break?
Why is Ariana Grande taking a break? . Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Talking to fans in a separate speech on stage after her break was announced, Ariana said: "It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."

Ariana continued: "I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f--- opposite. Honestly, this is not what that is.”

It's currently unclear how long Ariana plans to spend out of the spotlight but we'll let you know if/when she says anything more.

We wish her all the best on her well-deserved break!

Read more about Ariana Grande here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

How to get Olivia Rodrigo's cheap Silver Star tickets to the Unraveled Tour

How to get Olivia Rodrigo's cheap Silver Star tickets for her Unraveled Tour

Has Manon left Katseye? Coachella, Pinky Up and her hiatus explained

Has Manon left Katseye for good? Is she coming back? Her hiatus explained

How to get presale tickets to Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Bowl live shows

How to get presale tickets to Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Bowl live shows

Katseye Wildworld Tour start times: What time do Katseye go on stage?

Katseye Wildworld Tour start times: What time do Katseye go on stage?

Miley Cyrus announced her 10th album 'Bass Persuades'

Miley Cyrus 'Bass Persuades' tracklist, release date, tour and news

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Katseye Wildworld Tour setlist: Every song in order

Katseye Wildworld Tour setlist: Every song in order

Which Love Is Blind UK 2026 couples are still together?

Which Love Is Blind UK 2026 couples are still together?

TV & Film

When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Will she be on tour? Her hiatus explained

When is Sophia coming back to Katseye? Her hiatus and tour dates explained

Harry Styles Tour setlist: Every song on the Together Together tour

Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist in London including every surprise song

The Box's Joey Essex and Danny Aarons told Capital about how their trust was put to the test

EXCLUSIVE: The Box's Joey Essex and Danny Aarons tease MAJOR fall out on the show

TV & Film

Who is Gemma Owen's famous dad? Inside Michael Owen's legendary football career

Who is Gemma Owen's famous dad? Inside Michael Owen's legendary football career

Love Island’s Kavan Murphy pictured posing and at the gym.

Love Island’s Kavan breaks silence on body shaming comments

Love Island

Why did Love Island's Gemma Owens and Luca Bish split?

Why did Love Island's Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split?

Love Island

MAFS Australia Gia Fleur, Mel Akbay, Brook Crompton at dinner and Tyson Gordon at a commitment ceremony.

MAFS Australia expert warns 2027 cast have more ‘extreme’ views than the last

TV & Film

MAFS UK promo image.

When does MAFS UK 2026 start? Delay explained

TV & Film

Love Island star Gemma Owen pictured posing and with Red Morgan.

Who is Gemma Owen's boyfriend? Red Morgan relationship and dating history explained

Gemma Owen picture on holiday and on new show Meet The Owens.

How old is Gemma Owen? Her age, where she's from, boyfriend, famous dad and more

James Owen and sister Gemma posing and James pictured on holiday.

Gemma Owen's brother James opens up about incurable eye condition

Who's starring in ITV's The Box? The full cast lineup revealed

ITV's 'The Box' celebrity lineup and start date revealed

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson pictured posing and her new boyfriend Ben Davies driving.

Jesy Nelson hard launches new boyfriend after split from Zion Foster

Love Island's Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams pictured together and with grand girlfriend proposal.

Love Island's Meg and Dejon officially back together after on-and-off romance

Love Island

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter lead tributes for Dolly Parton after her death

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter lead tributes for Dolly Parton after her death

Dolly Parton has sadly died age 80

Country icon Dolly Parton has died age 80

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson