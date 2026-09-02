Ariana Grande holds back tears in final speech ahead of break from public eye

Ariana Grande holds back tears in final speech ahead of break from public eye. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @thegrandeheels via Instagram

By Sam Prance

Why is Ariana Grande taking a break? How long is she taking a break for? Here's what she's said about her time away.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ariana Grande has thanked her fans in a touching speech before she takes a step back from her time in the spotlight.

Tearing up in her final Eternal Sunshine Tour show in London, Ariana said: "I just want to say thank you so much. This has been such an extraordinary experience. Thank you for 10 beautiful London shows and for 41 incredible Eternal Sunshine tour shows. This has been one of the most beautiful, extraordinary experiences of my life."

Holding back tears, she added: "I just want to express my gratitude without sobbing completely. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, it’s been so special and I’ll cherish this experience always and I have the best fans in the entire world and I always have. I love connecting with you in this way. I have loved every minute of this."

Ariana Grande delivers an emotional speech at her final show on the Eternal Sunshine Tour. pic.twitter.com/wAXmDxxO1W — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 1, 2026

Why is Ariana Grande taking a break?

Ariana's moving speech comes shortly after her representatives told PEOPLE.com that she will be "taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour."

Explaining the reasoning behind the break, they said: "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

As a result, Ariana will no longer be starring opposite Jonathan Bailey in the highly-anticipated 2027 production of Sunday in the Park with George. It's also unclear if she will be doing press for her upcoming film Focker-In Law.

Why is Ariana Grande taking a break? . Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Talking to fans in a separate speech on stage after her break was announced, Ariana said: "It is something that I had decided to plan that I had quietly made a long time ago and it’s a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."

Ariana continued: "I want to share this because I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more the f--- opposite. Honestly, this is not what that is.”

It's currently unclear how long Ariana plans to spend out of the spotlight but we'll let you know if/when she says anything more.

We wish her all the best on her well-deserved break!

Read more about Ariana Grande here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.