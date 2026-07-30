Here's exactly what time Ariana Grande 'Petal' comes out

30 July 2026, 11:24

What time does Ariana Grande's new album come out? Petal release time revealed
What time does Ariana Grande's new album come out? Petal release time revealed. Picture: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News, Republic Records
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Ariana Grande drops her new album 'Petal' tonight but what time does it come out and what songs are on the tracklist?

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Ariana Grande's new album is finally upon us, but what time does Petal come out in your country?

Following the release of 'hate that i made you love me' and the first live performance of 'petal', Ariana's eighth studio album is set to unleash an "experimental" and "different" vibe from the pop superstar. In an interview with Apple Music, she teased that her songwriting taps into an "unfiltered rage" this time around.

"I usually am too shy to tap into that and I think this time I kind of just didn't filter as much as I usually do," she said. "I usually do a lot of rewrites and make things a little kinder a little less whatever direct but this time I didn't, and I think they'll be excited by that."

Ariana Grande's Petal will be released globally at 12AM EST, which means it'll drop at the exact same time for everyone around the world. Here's when it comes out in your country.

When does Ariana Grande's new album come out?

Ariana Grande's Petal album will be released at 12AM EST on July 31st
Ariana Grande's Petal album will be released at 12AM EST on July 31st. Picture: Republic Records/Babydoll

What time does Ariana Grande's Petal come out?

According to the official Spotify countdown, Ariana Grande's new album comes out at 5AM BST which indicates that it's a global release.

Ariana Grande's Petal will be released at 12AM EST, and will become available to all fans over the world at the exact same time.

Here's the full list of release times depending on where you live in the world.

Here are Ariana Grande's Petal release times for a handful of major time zones:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (July 30th)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (July 30th)
  • Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 01:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 05:00 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 06:00 AM
  • South Africa - 06:00 AM
  • India - 09:30 AM
  • Indonesia - 11:00 AM
  • Philippines - 12:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 12:00 PM
  • Singapore - 12:00 PM
  • Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 2:00PM (Sydney)
  • Japan - 1:00 PM
  • New Zealand - 4:00 PM

See more release times for other timezones for Ariana Grande's 'Petal' here.

Ariana Grande explains the inspirations behind new album ‘petal’

What is Ariana Grande's Petal tracklist?

Ariana's new album is 12 tracks long, with the longest song ('never get over me') clocking in at 3 minutes and 48 seconds and the 'warning signs' interlude clocking in at 1 minute 17 seconds.

  1. 'kiss me'
  2. 'hate that i made you love me'
  3. 'petal'
  4. 'stay'
  5. 'oh well'
  6. 'big feelings'
  7. 'freak'
  8. 'warning signs (interlude)'
  9. 'like i do'
  10. 'never get over me'
  11. 'bad thing (bunny hop)'
  12. 'nowhere, nobody'

Read more about Ariana Grande here:

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