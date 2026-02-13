Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20
13 February 2026, 15:02
By Sam Prance
To celebrate the release of her new single 'I've Never Met Her', we asked singer-songwriter Ally Salort to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?
Maybe Ctrl by SZA. There’s just so much to it. I feel like I discover something new every time I listen. It also just feels so nostalgic - I used to play it on repeat in high school.
19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?
I’m really into astrology. I love reading my friends and family’s charts and asking them a million questions to see if they resonate. I have so much fun with it.
18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?
Moving to LA, getting signed and simultaneously learning to live without school for the first time in my life. I don’t think I realised how much stability school gave me even for things as simple as measuring time. I think I felt really disoriented while simultaneously navigating the music industry and a new city.
17) Who was your crush at 17?
I think it was this friend of mine that I had known forever who just made me laugh a lot…also Michael B. Jordan.
16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?
Not much honestly but I probably cried at some point in the day knowing me.