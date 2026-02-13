Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20

13 February 2026, 15:02

Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20
Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of her new single 'I've Never Met Her', we asked singer-songwriter Ally Salort to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

Maybe Ctrl by SZA. There’s just so much to it. I feel like I discover something new every time I listen. It also just feels so nostalgic - I used to play it on repeat in high school.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

I’m really into astrology. I love reading my friends and family’s charts and asking them a million questions to see if they resonate. I have so much fun with it.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Moving to LA, getting signed and simultaneously learning to live without school for the first time in my life. I don’t think I realised how much stability school gave me even for things as simple as measuring time. I think I felt really disoriented while simultaneously navigating the music industry and a new city.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I think it was this friend of mine that I had known forever who just made me laugh a lot…also Michael B. Jordan.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Not much honestly but I probably cried at some point in the day knowing me.

Ally Salort - I've Never Met Her (Lyric Video)

Ally Salort - We're Not Friends (Official Visualizer)

Zara Larsson Breaks Down Every Song On 'Midnight Sun' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Jesy Nelson has revealed that she's stepping back from music

Jesy Nelson reveals why she's stepping back from music

Jesy Nelson explains real reason why she left Little Mix in new docuseries

Jesy Nelson explains heartbreaking real reason she left Little Mix in new docuseries

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time Disco Occasionally listening parties

How to sign up to Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time Disco Occasionally listening parties

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Hilary Duff The Lucky Me Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more
Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

Bad Bunny reveals emotional meaning behind the 64 on his Super Bowl outfit

Hot On Capital

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard addressing what's next for him and Kyra Lizama

Love Island's Curtis addresses Kyra "rebound" claims and current relationship status

Love Island

American Horror Story season 13 cast confirmed with Jessica Lange and Evan Peters returning

American Horror Story season 13 cast revealed with Jessica Lange returning

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island

Capital's Secret Fiancé's surprise proposal LIVE on the radio

Tom Grennan helps us pull off the best surprise proposal

Love Island winner Amber Gill delivers harsh review of All Stars 2026

Love Island's Amber shares brutal reaction to Belle, Scott & Leanne triangle

Love Island

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island

Love Island All Stars' Belle's reaction to Scott and Leanne

Love Island's Belle slammed for 'salty' reaction to Scott going back to Leanne

Love Island

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon's age, what series he was on and more

Love Island

Lauren on a podcast and Harrison's All Stars promo image.

Love Island's Lauren reveals if she'd go on All Stars to confront ex Harrison

Love Island

Why Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split revealed

Real reason Love Island's Jessy Potts and Joey Essex split revealed

Love Island

A screenshot from Toni's TikTok and Harrison pictured in the villa.

Love Island's Toni Laites breaks silence on Harrison Solomon being in All Stars

Love Island

Lauren pictured on a podcast and Harrison walking into the villa.

Love Island's Lauren claims she and Harrison planned to get back together

Love Island

Julia and Grayson pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

TV & Film

Joey and Jessy pictured on the NTA red carpet in 2024 and pictured in the villa.

What happened between Jessy Potts and Joey Essex? Why they split explained

Love Island

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha reveals shock secret behind steamy stairwell scene

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Stella Mick's promo image and posing.

MAFS Australia's Stella's age, job, where she's from and everything we know

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars' Jessy arrived during the Heart Rate Challenge

What are the Love Island All Stars Heart Rate Challenge results?

Love Island

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Love Island first look sees Jessy Potts make a beeline for Zac Woodworth

Love Island

Shakira and Harry pictured posing together and in their new flat.

Love Island's Shakira and Harry celebrate huge relationship milestone

Love Island

Bad Bunny Tití Me Pregunto lyrics English translation and meaning explained

Bad Bunny's cheeky Tití Me Preguntó lyrics translated into English

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae