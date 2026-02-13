Ally Salort: 'I wanted to be Elena or Katherine in The Vampire Diaries' so badly' | My Life In 20

By Sam Prance

To celebrate the release of her new single 'I've Never Met Her', we asked singer-songwriter Ally Salort to take a trip down memory lane and answer our 'My Life In 20' questions.

20) What album could you listen to 20 times over and not get bored?

Maybe Ctrl by SZA. There’s just so much to it. I feel like I discover something new every time I listen. It also just feels so nostalgic - I used to play it on repeat in high school.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

I’m really into astrology. I love reading my friends and family’s charts and asking them a million questions to see if they resonate. I have so much fun with it.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Moving to LA, getting signed and simultaneously learning to live without school for the first time in my life. I don’t think I realised how much stability school gave me even for things as simple as measuring time. I think I felt really disoriented while simultaneously navigating the music industry and a new city.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I think it was this friend of mine that I had known forever who just made me laugh a lot…also Michael B. Jordan.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Not much honestly but I probably cried at some point in the day knowing me.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now? Maybe learning. I hated school at 15 so much. I think back now at moments of me dozing off in a history class wishing I had payed attention. I’m fascinated now about subjects I thought were boring. 14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why? I’m pretty sure it was The Vampire Diaries. I think I wanted to be Elena or Katherine so badly so I could be involved in that little love triangle. Also I think the idea of living forever sounded pretty cool at the time. 13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about? Not really but I think I’m just very careful about the words I say out loud. I believe words are powerful so I tend to heavily avoid speaking negatively. Like sometimes even in my favourite songs if they have one line that I don’t want to be true in my life I will just not sing that lyric. 12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why? Ooooh maybe Ariana Grande so I could do impressions - and whistle notes. 11) Who was your best friend when you were 11? I had two girls I considered my best friends at the time. Abby and Syd - shoutout! First thing I remember about Syd was how friendly she was. I think our first interaction was her saying to me that she saw me sing the national anthem at our town’s baseball parade and that she thought I was a good singer. And then the first thing I remember about Abby was she had really beautiful eyes and was a great soccer player.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time? Like probably everyone else, I hope I’m on my phone less. Also I pick at my skin when I get anxious so I definitely hope I will have quit that. And I hope I overthink less. 9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9? And did you have any funny encounters because of it? I had a fear of getting bad grades. I was such a scholar in elementary school and then my academic career kinda went downhill from there. But I just remember I was neurotic about it. Like one time I left my spelling book at school, which was the assigned homework for the night, so I made my mom get up super early with me to take me to school and I did the homework outside on the playground right before school started. And I think the teacher was kinda like, ‘You didn’t need to do all that.'” 8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up? A singer I’m sure. It’s kinda always been singer. I did have a phase maybe around that age where I wanted to be a soccer player and then a gymnast but ultimately singer is what stuck. 7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of Maybe envy. I think it shows up most in music and career stuff. But I really believe there’s so much room for everyone to succeed that I just mostly feel excited for people’s accomplishments because it shows what’s possible. 6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite? Meryl Streep, Whitney Houston, Kristen Wiig, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Anniston and Snoop Dogg.

