Alex Warren on singing with Ed Sheeran, DM’ing Lewis Capaldi & friendship with 'sweetheart' Rosé

Alex Warren was our latest guest for a Very British day out. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

By Kathryn Knight

Alex Warren joined Jordan North for a 'Very British boat ride' on the River Thames.

Alex Warren is celebrating the release of his new album ‘You’ll be Alright, Kid’ so he caught up with Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North amid his busy schedule to chat about life on the road, his supportive celeb pals like Ed Sheeran and Rosé, and the impact of his single ‘Ordinary’.

The song catapulted Alex into the spotlight and since it blew up other artists, such as Ed, Lewis Capaldi and Lana Del Rey have reached out to Alex.

“I performed it with Ed,” Alex said, adding: “Lana, she was so cool, she sang it to me. It’s weird people know who I am now. I’m such a fan of everyone and I don’t hide it. I bet maybe all of these artists if they checked their DMs I’d have DM’d them something stupid and I don’t delete them, I let them live.”

The 24-year-old also opened up on how he communicates with Ed, who famously doesn’t use a phone and opts for email instead.

Alex Warren joined Jordan North on a very British boat ride. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

Alex also spoke about his friendship with K-Pop icon Rosé, who Jordan took for ‘very British fish and chips’ last year.

He said: “She’s such a sweetheart. I’ve met so many celebrities who are not very nice and she was someone who, as soon as I walked in, she was so kind and I was like ‘wow this is so cool’.”

The singer also revealed how Rosé taught him ‘what his good side his.’

‘Ordinary’ was inspired by Alex’s relationship with his wife Kouvr Annon, who Alex said now joins him on tour so she can support him through his packed schedule.

Alex Warren opened up on his friendships with other artists. Picture: Global - Stefano Broli / Alex Smith

He said of his wife: “She loves being with me. I don’t know if she loves being on the road. She’s always wanted to travel but I don’t think she realised touring is very much work travel.”

He added: “I’m such a dependent person. I am so needy. I have so many allergies and I’m so strict with what I eat and what I do when I sing, so I vocal rest and so she has to talk for me because she can understand me when I’m not talking. We’re just insane at charades and stuff. So it’s more stuff like that where she’s speaking for me. So I’m needy but I’m also a diva.”

