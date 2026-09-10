ADÉLA breaks down 'Ain't In LA', 'Nicole Kidman' and every song on PRIMA | Making The Album

ADÉLA breaks down 'Ain't In LA', 'Nicole Kidman' and every song on PRIMA | Making The Album. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

What are ADÉLA's Prima songs about? Here's what she's said about the meaning behind each track.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She was like eight, working the night shift to learn and English and Adéla is our next official Making The Album guest.

In this episode of Making The Album, ADÉLA does a track by track breakdown of her star-making debut album Prima. Over the course of 30 chaotic minutes, Adéla opens up about writing a song named after the diva doll herself Nicole Kidman, her experience with cosmetic surgery and the biggest misconception about her and the Katseye girls.

Plus she also reveals the actual inspiration behind 'Ain't In LA', her Top 3 Madonna songs and sooo much more...

Hit play on the video below to learn how Prima was made and scroll down for what she says about each song.

ADÉLA Breaks Down Every Song On 'PRIMA' | Making The Album

1) KGB

"That's why I put [All my og haters swining from my d--- now] in the song. It's happening right now. I saw somebody post screenshots of people on Twitter hating on me a couple months ago, and now they love 'Ain't in LA'. But I welcome you. The more people like my music, the better."

2) Nicole Kidman

"I've always loved Nicole, but when I was writing the album, I had just watched Eyes Wide Shut for the first time, and I was very upset because I wanted more Nicole in the movie. I actually love Nicole Kidman so much. And then the next day, I went to this Golden Globes party, and I was like, 'Well, what am I doing here? I've never been in a movie', but somehow I snuck my snuck my way in. I had the swoop and corset on and my tits were pressed up, and I was like, "Woof! This is glamour. This is Nicole. I feel like Nicole." And that's what the song is about."

ADÉLA - Nicole Kidman (Official Music Video)

3) I'm the Man

"I just like a man that knows his place sometimes. I talk my s--- and I'm successful for my age. I'm a girl and I find that I'm more successful than most men my age. So when I date people, it's really hard for them to accept that the woman in the relationship is the boss. So I need men that are comfortable with themselves enough to be down to be the baby girl."

4) Boys

"Everybody has had this experience when you're out with your girls and the men are just kind of like dancing around in your vicinity, but not like rubbing on you because that's not that's not cool anymore, right? So they don't do that, but they're still just like kind of there, and you're like, 'Do you want something?' Like they don't really talk to you, but they're just like there. So that's literally what it's about. And then I just brought [Lara Raj] in because whenever we talk, it's just really funny."

5) Red Bottoms

"It's tough when you're a perfectionist and then you get into a relationship. I almost feel like I play a version of myself and then at some point they're gonna see all of it, all the ugly and same thing with the public. I guess it's like a double-edged sword. It's also like I'm almost more comfortable sharing about myself with a crowd than to just one person. So something to talk about with my therapist."

ADÉLA - Red Bottoms

6) Hitachi

"We were trying to write an upbeat song and then we we didn't know what to write about because I wasn't in a very upbeat mood. And then we were talking about sex toys. Blake, my producer, said something about a Hitachi and we wrote a terrible worst song of all time that was upbeat. And then I was like, 'Well, why don't we play into my sadness right now and write a realer song about troubles in your relationship and when the intimacy starts to go away."

7) Fantasize

"I like that 'Hitachi' is the one where I'm like, 'Oh, the sex sucks'. I'm crying. And then this is the result is because it's normal. When you're not satisfied, you're gonna look other places. But you need to communicate, and you need to teach them a trick or two and then hopefully it's better. And if it's not, leave. Cause come on, life is too short."

8) Starving Artist

"This came from a conversation with my co-writers and collaborators again about my ex who was the worst. He gave good head and he was also broke as f---. No shame in that. But it's interesting because I feel like broke d---, best d---? We came to the conclusion at the end of that session, we were like, 'I guess what's the best is getting a formerly broke d--- because then they've learned and put in their hours."

ADÉLA - Starving Artist (Lyric Video)

9) Marijuana

"I don't smoke weed. I don't do any drugs whatsoever which is awesome. Don't do drugs. I think that's the worst. I'm not just saying that. And I don't even really drink. I work and then I hang out with my friends when I can and then I also have loved ones that I cherish and kiss and have good sex with."

10) Therapy

"It's a weird thing when you have a younger sibling. This is like older sister guilt. Passing of time is easy to ignore but it gets harder when you have a child in your family. It puts into perspective what you are abandoning for the things that you want to achieve and what you've given up. And I love my little sister, and I wish I could have been there for her more. Honestly, I wish I was."

11) Ain't In LA

"I live in LA and I was just so sick and tired of seeing everybody praise the same people and over and over again, like praise honestly the same beauty standard over and over again, and the same famous people setting all the trends. And it's like, who gives a f--- about you guys? Who gives a f--- about me? There's so many cooler b-----s out there. Somehow we got this opportunity."

ADÉLA - Ain't In LA

Watch more episodes of Making The Album here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.