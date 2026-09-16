ADÉLA explains real meaning behind her Nicole Kidman lyrics

16 September 2026, 17:27 | Updated: 16 September 2026, 17:34

ADÉLA explains real meaning behind her Nicole Kidman lyrics
ADÉLA explains real meaning behind her Nicole Kidman lyrics. Picture: Capital Buzz, Capitol Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Adéla's Nicole Kidman lyrics about? Here's what she said about the song on Making The Album.

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Adéla has revealed why she named a song after Nicole Kidman and what her 'Nicole Kidman' lyrics are actually about.

Adéla season is officially in full swing. After first rising to fame as a contestant on Pop Star Academy on Netflix, Adéla has since carved out an impressive solo career of her own outside of Katseye. In 2025, Adéla dropped her critically-acclaimed EP Provocateur and now she's taking over the charts with multiple songs from her debut album Prima.

One of the biggest songs from the era is 'Nicole Kidman' and now Adéla has explained the meaning behind the lyrics.

ADÉLA - Nicole Kidman

Discussing the hit song on Making the Album with Capital Buzz, Adéla said: "I've always loved Nicole, but, when I was writing the album, I had just watched Eyes Wide Shut for the first time. I was upset because I wanted more Nicole in the movie. She obviously stole every scene that she was in and I was like, 'I need more Nicole'."

She added: "The next day, I went to this Golden Globes party. I was like, 'Well, what am I doing here?' I've never been in a movie, but somehow I snuck my way in. I had the swoop. I had the corset on and my tits were pressed up and I was like, "Woof! This is glamour! This is Nicole."

Adéla ended by saying: "I feel like Nicole and that's what the song is about."

The song itself also contains multiple references to Adéla's career including shoutouts to her hit films 'Moulin Rouge' and 'Babygirl'. Essentially, the song is about feeling that you evoke the same superstardom as Nicole Kidman.

Who else is streaming 'Nicole Kidman' on repeat?

ADÉLA - 'Nicole Kidman' lyrics

CHORUS
Every single night
I pray that my tits are sittin' right
Moulin Rouge, my corset is so tight
Babygirl in control, I feel like Nicole (I feel like)
And every single day
I wake up, the world is my buffet
I fly out, f--- up another stage
Babygirl in control, I feel like Nicole
I feel like

VERSE 1
Ooh, spent a couple hours in my room
Should I wear Louboutins or Jimmy Choos?
Try 'em in the mirror, fully nude
Like, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh (Ooh)
My bra should probably be a bigger size (Size)
Maybe that's why they can't look me in my eyes (They're up here)
Been a minute since the driver's been outside
I gotta slide, slide

PRE-CHORUS
I pull up (Uh-huh), step out (Uh-huh)
Get your pictures 'cause I'm not gonna stay for long
I'll say, "Hi" (I'm gone), bye-bye
Live vicariously through me, write my life like it's a movie, like

CHORUS
Every single night
I pray that my tits are sittin' right
Moulin Rouge, my corset is so tight
Babygirl in control, I feel like Nicole
And every single day
I wake up, the world is my buffet
I fly out, f--- up another stage
Babygirl in control, I feel like Nicole
I feel like

VERSE 2
Don't (Don't, don't) interrupt me
When I talk my shit, don't interrupt me
'Cause everything you say, it dictates your destiny
That's why I put "Pop Princess" on my license plate

PRE-CHORUS
I pull up (Uh-huh), step out (Uh-huh)
Get your pictures 'cause I'm not gonna stay for long
I'll say, "Hi" (I'm gone), bye-bye
Live vicariously through me, write my life like it's a movie, like

CHORUS
Every single night
I pray that my tits are sittin' right
Moulin Rouge, my corset is so tight
Babygirl in control, I feel like Nicole (I feel like Nicole)
And every single day
I wake up, the world is my buffet
I fly out, f--- up another stage
Babygirl in control, I feel like Nicole
I feel like

OUTRO
Tonight (Tonight)
I'm so in control (I'm so in)
Tonight (Tonight)
I feel like Nicole

Read more music news here:

WATCH: ADÉLA breaks down 'Ain't In LA', 'Nicole Kidman' and every song on PRIMA

ADÉLA Breaks Down Every Song On 'PRIMA' | Making The Album

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