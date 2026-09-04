The surprising meaning behind Adéla's Hitachi lyrics explained
4 September 2026, 13:22
What does Hitachi mean? Adéla's 'Hitachi' lyrics are both extremely wild and emotional.
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Fans are crying over Adéla's new ballad 'Hitachi' but what are the lyrics about? The real meaning might surprise you.
The wait for Adéla's debut album is officially over. Following the release of the singles 'KGB', 'Red Bottoms' and 'Ain't In LA', Adéla has finally released her first full-length project Prima and people can't get enough of it. The 11 track project is a smorgasbord of Adéla's influences all coming together to create something singular to her.
One song that people can't stop talking about 'Hitachi' and the lyrics are somehow both spicy and heartbreaking.
What are Adéla's 'Hitachi' lyrics about?
Hitachi is a Japanese manufacturing company that is perhaps most famous for its Magic Wand that people often refer to as a Hitachi. The device was first created as a muscle tension reliever but has since become popular as a device which people use for self-pleasure.
'Hitachi' is a tearjerking ballad where Adéla laments the fact that her relationship has broken down to the point where she and her partner aren't physically intimate with each other anymore.
Adéla sings: Baby, yeah, we couldn't even stop to turn the lights off / Now you're sleepin' next to me with your clothes on / Oh, I wanna get back, wanna get back how it was / You used to wanna turn me on, wanna turn me on / Just like my Hitachi does.
In other words, Adéla is saying that her boyfriend used to want to tunr her on like her Hitachi but no longer does.
ADÉLA - Hitachi (Lyric Video)
Getting even more raw in the second verse, Adéla sings: Desperation set in, anythin' to not end / Bring another girl in maybe? / I'm breakin' all my boundaries just for you to touch me / 'Member when you used to crave me?
In the bridge, Adéla adds: Touch me, hold me, crave me, oh / Baby, I'm waitin' for you.
No, I'm not crying. You are!
Adéla - 'Hitachi' lyrics
INTRO
Mm-mm-mm
Hm-hm
Hm-hm
Hm-hm
Hm-hm
VERSE 1
Sittin' down on your lap, feel the way you hold back
Don't know where your mind's at, kiss me
This ain't a home to come to, nothin' left to undo
If I was goin', would you miss me?
PRE-CHORUS
When I just wanna be there in your arms
CHORUS
Baby, used to lock the door and never leave the bedroom
You don't wanna lay me down like you used to
Oh, I wanna get back, wanna get back how it was
Baby, yeah, we couldn't even stop to turn the lights off
Now you're sleepin' next to me with your clothes on
Oh, I wanna get back, wanna get back how it was
You used to wanna turn me on, wanna turn me on
Just like my Hitachi does
VERSE 2
Desperation set in, anythin' to not end
Bring another girl in maybe?
I'm breakin' all my boundaries just for you to touch me
'Member when you used to crave me?
PRE-CHORUS
Oh, I just wanna be there in your arms
CHORUS
Baby, used to lock the door and never leave the bedroom
You don't wanna lay me down like you used to
Oh, I wanna get back, wanna get back how it was
Baby, yeah, we couldn't even stop to turn the lights off
Now you're sleepin' next to me with your clothes on
Oh, I wanna get back, wanna get back how it was
You used to wanna turn me on, wanna turn me on
Just like my Hitachi does
BRIDGE
Touch me, hold me, crave me, oh (Baby, I'm waitin' for it, oh)
Touch me, hold me, love me, oh (Baby, I'm waitin' for it, oh)
Touch me, hold me, crave me, oh (Baby, I'm waitin' for you)
Touch me, hold me, crave me, oh (Should I be waitin' for it? Baby)
CHORUS
Baby, used to lock the door and never leave the bedroom
You don't wanna lay me down like you used to
Oh, I wanna get back, wanna get back how it was
Baby, yeah, we couldn't even stop to turn the lights off (Touch)
Now you're sleepin' next to me with your clothes on
Oh, I wanna get back, wanna get back how it was
You used to wanna turn me on, wanna turn me on
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