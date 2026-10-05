ADÉLA is October's Capital Buzz Artist

ADÉLA is October's Capital Buzz Artist. Picture: Capital Buzz

By Sam Prance

Capital Buzz and Capital spotlight emerging talent every month and ADÉLA is our new Capital Buzz Artist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She's like a spy, she studied this s---, call her the K-G-B----! ADÉLA is officially our Capital Buzz Artist for October.

Few singers have catapulted to superstardom quite like ADÉLA. After first rising to fame as a contestant on Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, ADÉLA has since established an incredible career of her own. In 2024, she released her debut single independently and it wasn't long before she caught the eye of major labels and signed to Capitol Records.

Raised on greats like Madonna and Destiny's Child, ADÉLA instantly drew comparisons to Lady Gaga thanks to her daring spirit and experimental approach to pop music. Her 2025 EP, The Provocateur, lived up to its title and has amassed a loyal cult following with songs like 'Superscar', 'SexOnTheBeat' and 'FinallyApologizing'.

Now, ADÉLA has released her brilliant debut album PRIMA and reached a whole new audience with the project.

First things first, ADÉLA dropped 'KGB' in April honouring her Slovak roots in the most thrilling way. Then, she put out the midtempo ballad 'Red Bottoms' showing a softer side of her artistry. However, it was the third single 'Ain't In LA', that truly broke through. The anthem for girls from "unknown cities" has become one of 2026's biggest hits.

Discussing the song with Capital Buzz for Making The Album, ADÉLA said: "I live in LA and I was just so sick and tired of seeing everybody praise the same people and over and over again, like praise honestly the same beauty standard over and over again, and the same famous people setting all the trends. And it's like, who gives a f---?"

Since PRIMA dropped, fourth single 'Nicole Kidman' has taken on a life of its own. Fans can't get enough of the song inspired by the diva doll herself Nicole Kidman and it's taken over TikTok. Our lives have never been the same since we first heard the lyric: Every single night, I pray my tits are sitting right.

If that weren't enough, ADÉLA is also headlining her sold-out Red Bottoms Tour right now, with new clips going viral every single show. All signs point to ADÉLA dominating the charts (and our hearts) for many years to come.

ADÉLA Breaks Down Every Song On 'PRIMA' | Making The Album

As Capital's digital pop-culture brand, Capital Buzz has a long history of supporting emerging talent. From Chappell Roan and Tyla to Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams, we love to champion artists from day one and now we're taking that support to the next level.

In 2025, we launched the Capital Buzz Artist performance slot at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with Rose Gray and Alessi Rose playing live to over 20,000 Capital listeners. We're now putting a breakthrough artist front and centre each month as our Capital Buzz Artist.

The Capital Buzz Artist is also supported by Capital, with an on-air interview, their music played on the radio and their very own billboards across the UK.

In January, Audrey Hobert became our first Capital Buzz Artist and Freya Skye, Bella Kay, Sekou, Arthur Hill, Skye Newman, Slayyyter, ROLE MODEL, Mulaa Joans and now ADÉLA have all joined her.

Who do you want to see as our next Capital Buzz Artist?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.