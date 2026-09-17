ADÉLA reveals personal meaning behind 'Ain't In LA' lyrics
17 September 2026, 17:27
What are Adéla's 'Ain't In LA' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song on Making The Album.
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Adéla has opened up about the deeper meaning behind her 'Ain't In LA' lyrics and who inspired her to write the song.
As soon as Adéla released 'Ain't In LA', people were obsessed with it. Not only does it call back to beloved 2010s hits like Miley Cyrus' 'We Can't Stop' but it also has a brilliant music video where Adéla pays homage to her Slovak roots. The visual was filmed in Adéla's hometown of Bratislava in Slovakia and it features cameos from her own family.
What is 'Ain't In LA' about though? Adéla has revealed that Lorde inspired her when she wrote her 'Ain't In LA' lyrics.
- Read more: ADÉLA breaks down 'Ain't In LA', 'Nicole Kidman' and every song on PRIMA
- Read more: ADÉLA explains real meaning behind her Nicole Kidman lyrics
ADÉLA - Ain't In LA
What is Adéla's 'Ain't In LA' about?
Discussing 'Ain't In La' on Making the Album with Capital Buzz, Adéla said that songs like Lorde's 'Royals' and 'Team' really spoke to her as a child and she wanted to write something similar: "Where it's like being not in the zeitgeist, right? And still deserving to be talked about. I remember I heard those things and I was like, 'This is so cool."'
Speaking further, she added: "And I honestly, I live in LA, and I was just so sick and tired of seeing everybody praise the same people over and over again, and like praise honestly the same beauty standard over and over again, the same famous people like setting all the trends. And it's like, who gives a f---?"
Adéla continued: "Who gives a f--- about you guys? Who gives a f--- about me? There's like so many cooler b----s out there."
Adéla ended by saying: "I will never be as cool as a girl that's somewhere in a random country. It's just she never got this opportunity. She wasn't at the right place in the right time or comes from a country that's too poor to be able to even have access to the internet to post a video of her singing. I just felt the need to do it."
Since 'Ain't In LA' came out, people all over the world have shared videos of themselves repping their own countries and hometowns. In celebrating her own Slovak identity, Adéla has encouraged other people to take pride in where they're from.
ADÉLA - 'Ain't In LA' lyrics
INTRO: THERON THOMAS
Uh, back it up, subwoofers in the trunk, and the
Uh, gemstones in the teeth going dumb, and the
Uh, light the cigarette with the propane
Uh, Honda Civic doin' donuts in the rain
Uh, back it up, subwoofers in the trunk, and the
Uh, gemstones in the teeth going dumb, and the
Uh, light the cigarette with the propane
Uh, Honda Civic doin' donuts in the rain
VERSE 1
She shares a room with her younger brother
Clothes secondhand from her best friend's mother
Cut 'em all up, yeah, she got her own style
Madonna on the wall next to Destiny's Child
PRE-CHORUS
And she's all that
'Cause she knows she's beautiful, uh
And she's taught that
Her dreams don't live at home
CHORUS
Maybe tonight, we don't gotta run away
It's all a lie, the baddest b-----s ain't in L.A.
Enjoy the ride, I know that you might wanna escape
It's all a lie, the baddest b-----s ain't in L.A.
REFRAIN: THERON THOMAS
Uh, back it up, subwoofers in the trunk, and the
Uh, gemstones in the teeth going dumb, and the
Uh, light the cigarette with the propane
Uh, Honda Civic doin' donuts in the rain
VERSE 2
All of the girls in them unknown cities
You're so unique and your face so pretty
Don't look like anyone, you're not just anyone
I'd rather be a nobody than to be like everyone
PRE-CHORUS
And you're all that
'Cause you know you're beautiful, uh
And you're taught that
Your dreams don't live at home
CHORUS
Maybe tonight, we don't gotta run away
It's all a lie, the baddest b-----s ain't in L.A.
Enjoy the ride, I know that you might wanna escape
It's all a lie, the baddest b-----s ain't in L.A.
REFRAIN: THERON THOMAS
Uh, back it up, subwoofers in the trunk, and the
Uh, gemstones in the teeth going dumb, and the
Uh, light the cigarette with the propane (Yeah, yeah, oh, woah)
Uh, Honda Civic doin' donuts in the rain
OUTRO
Maybe tonight, we don't gotta run away It's all a lie, the baddest b-----s ain't in L.A.
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WATCH: ADÉLA breaks down 'Ain't In LA', 'Nicole Kidman' and every song on PRIMA
ADÉLA Breaks Down Every Song On 'PRIMA' | Making The Album