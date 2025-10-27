5 Seconds of Summer 'Everyone's a star!' world tour UK dates, venues, tickets & more

The UK dates and venues for 5 Seconds of Summer 'Everyone's a star!' world tour. Picture: Press Release

By Abbie Reynolds

All the details on 5 Seconds of Summer 'Everyone's a star!' world tour including UK dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Four years after their 'Take My Hand World Tour', the 5SOS boys are taking to the road again with a world tour in 2026 to accompany their upcoming album EVERYONE'S A STAR!

Their sixth studio album, including tracks like 'NOT OK' and 'Telephone Busy', is set to be released November 14th 2025, and with it's "genre-bending sound" it's been described as their most "ambitious era yet".

So here are all the details on how to get involved with this exciting new era, from dates and venues to tickets and pre-sale.

5SOS are going on tour. Picture: Press Release

How to get tickets to 5SOS 'Everyone's a star!' 2026 tour:

General on-sale begins on Friday 31st October at 10am local time HERE.

The window to pre-order the album for pre-sale access has now closed.

Pre-order/save their album EVERYONE'S A STAR! here.

5SOS 'Everyone's a star!' 2026 Europe & UK tour dates and venues:

Mar 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Mar 27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Mar 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Mar 31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Apr 02 – London, UK – The O2

Apr 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Apr 05 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena

Apr 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

Apr 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Apr 10 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Apr 13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Apr 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Apr 16 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Apr 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

Apr 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Apr 22 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Apr 24 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

Apr 25 – Graz, Austria – Stadthalle

Apr 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Apr 28 – Milan, Italy – Forum

Apr 30 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

May 01 – Valencia, Spain – Roig Arena

May 03 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

