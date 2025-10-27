5 Seconds of Summer 'Everyone's a star!' world tour UK dates, venues, tickets & more
27 October 2025, 11:18
All the details on 5 Seconds of Summer 'Everyone's a star!' world tour including UK dates, venues and how to get tickets.
Listen to this article
Four years after their 'Take My Hand World Tour', the 5SOS boys are taking to the road again with a world tour in 2026 to accompany their upcoming album EVERYONE'S A STAR!
Their sixth studio album, including tracks like 'NOT OK' and 'Telephone Busy', is set to be released November 14th 2025, and with it's "genre-bending sound" it's been described as their most "ambitious era yet".
So here are all the details on how to get involved with this exciting new era, from dates and venues to tickets and pre-sale.
How to get tickets to 5SOS 'Everyone's a star!' 2026 tour:
General on-sale begins on Friday 31st October at 10am local time HERE.
The window to pre-order the album for pre-sale access has now closed.
Pre-order/save their album EVERYONE'S A STAR! here.
5SOS 'Everyone's a star!' 2026 Europe & UK tour dates and venues:
- Mar 26 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
- Mar 27 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- Mar 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Mar 31 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- Apr 02 – London, UK – The O2
- Apr 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
- Apr 05 – Cardiff, UK – International Arena
- Apr 07 – Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
- Apr 08 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Apr 10 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Apr 13 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Apr 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
- Apr 16 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
- Apr 18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
- Apr 19 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- Apr 21 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- Apr 22 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
- Apr 24 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome
- Apr 25 – Graz, Austria – Stadthalle
- Apr 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
- Apr 28 – Milan, Italy – Forum
- Apr 30 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
- May 01 – Valencia, Spain – Roig Arena
- May 03 – Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
Read more music news here:
- All of Jessie J's new UK tour dates as she cancels US tour due to second surgery
- Conan Gray Wishbone Tour – dates, venues and how to get tickets
- Who are Lily Allen's 'Madeline' lyrics about? The devastating meaning explained
- Zara Larsson reveals how Taylor Swift helped her own her masters
- Louis Tomlinson's 'How Did We Get Here?' World Tour - How to get tickets