Molly-Mae Hague Shares Footage Of Tommy Fury Reunion As She Surprises Him With ‘Welcome Home’ Party

Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her boyfriend Tommy Fury home with the sweetest surprise after he’d been overseas for his Jake Paul fight.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been reunited at last after a few weeks away from each other as the boxer trained for his fight with Jake Paul - which he won by a split decision over the weekend.

Tommy dedicated his win to his Love Island girlfriend and their newborn baby girl Bambi, who was born in January, as he admitted in chats afterwards that he’s barely spent any time with her due to training commitments.

However, as soon as he could, he flew back home to his family and Molly-Mae was waiting with the sweetest ‘welcome home’ party that she set up for him in their home.

Sharing footage of the moment he walked through the door, Tommy had his winning belt across his shoulder as he beamed with joy walking into their marble hallway.

Molly-Mae threw Tommy Fury a 'welcome home' party. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae surprised Tommy Fury when he returned home after his Jake Paul fight. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae decorated the front of their mansion with an array of balloons and a sign which read: “Welcome home champ! We are so proud of you!”

The pair then shared a sweet embrace as she called Tommy “My Champ”.

This comes after Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe Hague shared a video of the moment Tommy was announced the winner following his fight against Jake Paul on Sunday night.

Tommy Fury was reunited with his baby daughter Bambi. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their baby girl Bambi last month. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The PLT creative director was in her bedroom feeding Bambi when the fight took place - so Zoe, Maura Higgins and their other pals ran into Molly-Mae’s bedroom to share the exciting news that Tommy was taking home the winning title.

The moment was caught in footage shared by Zoe, and Molly-Mae later took to Instagram to share how ‘proud’ she was of her beau, saying that there was “never a doubt in my mind” that he would win.

“The pressure that was on this boy’s shoulders,” she added, “I will never ever know how he dealt with it. Never been more proud of anyone in my life.”

