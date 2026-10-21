Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury appear to respond to fans telling them to split

21 October 2026, 14:55

Molly-Mae was visbly distressed in her recent vlog
Molly-Mae was visbly distressed in her recent vlog. Picture: Instagram / YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague fans have shared their concern with the influencer after reports that Tommy Fury upset staff on a drunken night out.

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In August 2024, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's split completely shook their fans. After meeting on Love Island in 2019 the pair had gone from strength-to-strength, welcoming their first child (Bambi) and then getting engaged.

However, the pair called their engagement off in 2024, with Molly sharing a statement that said: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way."

For a long time fans were left in the dark about the real reason for their split as rumours of infidelity grew. But when he was ready, Tommy shared that it was due to him developing an unhealthy relationship with alcohol that had led Molly to end things.

Determined to get their relationship back on track, Tommy went away and worked on himself. Eventually the pair got back together and they recently welcomed their second child (Midas). But recent events have concerned fans with many urging Molly to leave Tommy for good.

Molly and Tommy have been together since 2019 but briefly split between 2024 and 2025
Molly and Tommy have been together since 2019 but briefly split between 2024 and 2025. Picture: Getty

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that Tommy was kicked out of a Halloween event at Chorley in Lancashire due to drunken behaviour after one of the scare actors had gone onto TikTok and alleged that Tommy's actions at the event had left her "shaking".

A representative for Tommy told The Sun that Tommy was just messaging round and that the scare actors were in on the joke with him.

Following the reports fans noticed that in Molly's YouTube vlog - which was posted just two days after the Halloween event - she got emotional explaining that she'd had an awful weekend and needed a "big cry". She shared that she was finding parenting "so f----- hard".

Molly-Mae shared that she&squot;d had a "big cry" in her vlog
Molly-Mae shared that she'd had a "big cry" in her vlog. Picture: Instagram

Since the story of Tommy started circulating and Molly shared her latest vlog, fans have rushed to socials to share their opinion on the relationship.

One comment on a recent Instagram post reads: "How many times do you give Tommy a break and not see the 🚩?! Everyone else in the world can see it but you 😢"

Under a clip from her vlog on TikTok, someone asked: "Why is she still with him." And another said: "Omg LEAVE HIM."

But despite concern from the public, Molly shared an Instagram dump full of pictures of her with Tommy and their kids, with the caption: "Some outtakes so far from the best month of the year👻"

Under the post Tommy commented, "❤️🌍", suggesting that they are still going strong as a couple.

Tommy commented under Molly&squot;s post: "❤️🌍"
Tommy commented under Molly's post: "❤️🌍". Picture: Instagram

Fans will remember that in a raw admission in her documentary series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, Molly was brought to tears as she recalled begging Tommy to not drink at her sister Zoe Rae's wedding.

She said: "At my sister's wedding I literally pleaded with Tommy - I begged him - to not drink."

Then explaining how she came to the decision of calling things off with Tommy she said: "You don’t really have another choice. You have to do what you have to do. I decided I don't have another night left in me, lying in bed feeling upset."

Later in the documentary she told her sister: "I’m not breaking up with him because I don’t love him anymore, I’m breaking up with him because he hasn’t given me a single other choice."

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