Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury drop major hint they’re back together with family holiday

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have dropped a hint they're back together on a family holiday. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have dropped a major hint that they’re back together in an update on social media.

It was a breakup that rocked the nation when Molly-Mae Hague announced last august that she and her Love Island beau Tommy Fury had decided to call it a day on their relationship.

The pair had been together for five years following their appearance on Love Island and in the time since had brought a house together, become engaged and had their first child Bambi together.

Unsurprisingly, the reason for their split became shrouded in mystery as cheating rumours came in thick and fast against Tommy, which he repeatedly denied until eventually he revealed that alcohol was the real reason they broke up.

"The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol," he said clearly in a candid conversation with Men's Health UK.

Molly-Mae shared a photo of her and Bambi in what looks like a hotel lobby. Picture: Instagram

Since then, Molly-Mae has shed light on the breakdown of the pair’s relationship in her Amazon prime series Molly Mae: Behind it All, where it became abundantly clear that she hoped they would be able to reconcile at some point in the future.

Now it seems like she may have got her wish, as the pair have dropped some major hints on social media that a reconcilliation might be on the cards.

Posting on their Instagram stories, both Molly and Tommy shared some snaps on a holiday in Dubai.

While neither of them posted a photo of each other, their daughter Bambi is in both of their photos - making it pretty clear that the three of them are on a family holiday together.

It’s not the first time the pair have fuelled reconciliation rumours either, as Molly-Mae and Tommy were seemingly snapped kissing on New Year’s Eve.

Tommy shared various snaps of him and Bambi in Dubai. Picture: Instagram

Addressing the photos at the time, Molly-Mae reportedly said: “This is a whole new territory for me. Tommy and I, our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this breakup, with millions of eyes watching, it is hard, it is complicated.

“We are figuring it out as adults, as parents. We're doing the best we can."

With the second part of Molly-Mae’s Amazon series due to drop at some point in the coming months alongside Tommy’s documentary later this year, the new social media posts have certainly led to questions about whether we might find out they’re back together.

But of course, it’s all just speculation until we get any official confirmation - after all, they do still need to co-parent.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced they had split last August. Picture: Instagram

It comes after Molly-Mae revealed on her docuseries earlier this year that she didn’t think her and Tommy would be splitting up for good last August, adding that all she really wanted was to have another baby with him.

“All I want in this life is to be with him,” she admitted. “And to have another baby with him, and to grow old as a family. And to live in a nice house together and have a nice life together. That’s all I want.”

Reports have said the second drop of Molly's docuseries will include the pair reuniting.

