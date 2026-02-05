Molly-Mae reveals she's pregnant with second baby after reuniting with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announce second pregnancy. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing

By Katie Louise Smith

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reunited in March 2025 after a brutal split. Now they're expecting their second child together.

Congratulations are in order for Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury as Molly has just announced that she's pregnant with their second child. Baby Fury 2 is on the way!

Posting on Instagram, Molly shared the happy news in a sweet black and white video featuring her, Tommy and their 3-year-old daughter Bambi who can be seen wearing a 'big sister' sweater.

She captioned the post: "Soon to be four.🤍"

Friends, family and fans have flocked to the comment section to congratulate Molly and Tommy on the pregnancy, with Molly's sister Zoe writing: "Can’t wait to see [Bambi] be a big sis."

The exciting news comes after Molly-Mae and Tommy reunited in 2025, following a heartbreaking split.

While they were broken up, Molly opened up about wanting more kids with Tommy in her documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

Speaking to her sister, the 26-year-old revealed that she didn’t think her and Tommy would be splitting up for good, adding that all she really wanted was to have another baby with him.

"All I want in this life is to be with him," she admitted. "And to have another baby with him, and to grow old as a family. And to live in a nice house together and have a nice life together. That’s all I want."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are expecting their second child together. Picture: Getty

In the second part of her documentary, which was filmed after she and Tommy had got back together, Molly reflected on their reconciliation, saying: "I always say I don't know what the future holds. I don't think it's gonna be a plain sailing future. I don't. That's just me being honest. I think we're still gonna have bumps."

"The dream is still the same that, you know, we'll get to a place one day when we will all be happy in that house together and have more children, hopefully, and just have a really nice, happy life together."

Congrats to Molly-Mae and Tommy!

