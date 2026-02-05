Molly-Mae reveals she's pregnant with second baby after reuniting with Tommy Fury

5 February 2026, 19:33 | Updated: 5 February 2026, 19:45

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announce second pregnancy
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announce second pregnancy. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reunited in March 2025 after a brutal split. Now they're expecting their second child together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Congratulations are in order for Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury as Molly has just announced that she's pregnant with their second child. Baby Fury 2 is on the way!

Posting on Instagram, Molly shared the happy news in a sweet black and white video featuring her, Tommy and their 3-year-old daughter Bambi who can be seen wearing a 'big sister' sweater.

She captioned the post: "Soon to be four.🤍"

Friends, family and fans have flocked to the comment section to congratulate Molly and Tommy on the pregnancy, with Molly's sister Zoe writing: "Can’t wait to see [Bambi] be a big sis."

The exciting news comes after Molly-Mae and Tommy reunited in 2025, following a heartbreaking split.

While they were broken up, Molly opened up about wanting more kids with Tommy in her documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

Speaking to her sister, the 26-year-old revealed that she didn’t think her and Tommy would be splitting up for good, adding that all she really wanted was to have another baby with him.

"All I want in this life is to be with him," she admitted. "And to have another baby with him, and to grow old as a family. And to live in a nice house together and have a nice life together. That’s all I want."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are expecting their second child together
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are expecting their second child together. Picture: Getty

In the second part of her documentary, which was filmed after she and Tommy had got back together, Molly reflected on their reconciliation, saying: "I always say I don't know what the future holds. I don't think it's gonna be a plain sailing future. I don't. That's just me being honest. I think we're still gonna have bumps."

"The dream is still the same that, you know, we'll get to a place one day when we will all be happy in that house together and have more children, hopefully, and just have a really nice, happy life together."

Congrats to Molly-Mae and Tommy!

Read more about Molly-Mae here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Here are all the details you need on Zayn's UK 2026 tour

Zayn has announced a UK tour in 2026! The KONNAKOL Tour dates, venues, tickets, presale & more

DJO & Sienna Spiro added to All Points East lineup

DJO & Sienna Spiro added to All Points East lineup - how to get tickets

Events

Rachel's MAFS Australia promo image and pictured posing on holiday.

MAFS Australia's Rachel's age, job and everything we know

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars start and run times for the third season

What time is Love Island All Stars on tonight? Start and run time for 2026 episodes

Love Island

Lucinda and Mert on Love Island Games and pictured smiling together.

Why did Lucinda split from Mert after Love Island Games?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
December 10 set to perform unreleased music on their debut tour

December 10 reveal they'll perform unreleased music on their first-ever tour

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

Freya Skye is February’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

Exclusive
Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Exclusive
Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits