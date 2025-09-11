Molly-Mae praised for dedicating NTA to Rob Burrows amid backlash

Molly Mae dedicated her first win NTA to Rob Burrows. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague has been praised by fans for dedicating her NTA win to Rob Burrows after major backlash.

On Wednesday night (September 10th), former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague won her first National Television Award for her docuseries Behind It All.

The mum-of-one was awarded the NTA for Best Authored Documentary. During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to the late sportsman Rob Burrows and his family, as his documentary There's Only One Rob Burrow was also nominated in the category.

She said: "I just want to say, as you guys know there were some seriously inspirational people in this category tonight. And to Lindsay, Rob Burrow's wife, and his children, his story was more inspirational than mine could ever be.

"It think it was just incredible and it touched me more ways than I can explain. So, this one's for you Rob, and to the other inspirational people in this category."

Molly-Mae Hague with her first NTA. Picture: Getty

The documentaries, Flintoff, Boyzone: No Matter What, and Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me were also nominated in the category against Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

There has been an uproar online about Molly winning the award, with one person on X saying: "Molly Mae winning best documentary over rob burrows MND battle shows everything that is wrong with this country."

And another penned: "Molly Mae winning an NTA over Rob Burrow or Amy Dowden is everything that is wrong with the world."

However, under a viral clip of Molly's acceptance speech there have been fans sticking up for the Maebe founder.

Molly-Mae Hague accepts the 'Authored Doc' Award during the NTA's 2025. Picture: Getty

One fan wrote: "People are acting like she sat at home voting for herself. Think it's lovely of her to acknowledge Rob, she didn't have to."

And another said: "I don't think she deserved to win, but I don't think she thought she did either. She accepted it graciously and it wasn't her fault she got the most votes."

A third said: "I don't understand the level of hate in these comments, she didn't chose to be put in the same category as the others and she didn't chose who voted for her.'

What has Molly-Mae said about her NTA win?

Following the backlash, Molly posted a statement on her Instagram story the day after. Mirroring her acceptance speech, she said: "Last night at the NTAs I shared a category with people whose stories will always be more powerful and inspirational than mine.

"I see that, I believe that and I want to acknowledge it again here. It was only right to dedicate this award to the late Rob Burrow and his family and to the remarkable people in my category... this win belongs to them.

"I'm so grateful for the recognition but even more grateful to have stood alongside such strength and inspiration. To everyone that voted... I am absolutely blown away. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The second part of Molly-Mae's docuseries dropped in May, earlier this year. After the release, she went on to tease a second season.

Under an Instagram post thanking her fans for supporting the show, she said: "PS. Do you want more?"

