Molly-Mae Hague Insists She No Longer Splashes On Designer Clothes Amid £800K Burglary

4 February 2022, 10:31

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has claimed that ‘her views have changed’ in regards to buying expensive, luxury items since her home got broken into last year.

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about how her mindset has changed after her former Manchester home with Tommy Fury got burgled last year.

In a new YouTube video, the 22-year-old PLT creative director did a fan Q&A and was asked: “Has your view on having nice things changed since the robbery?”

The former Love Island star responded: “That’s a really interesting question because it’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot recently.

“The answer to that question is 100% yes. My views couldn’t have changed anymore if they tried.”

Molly-Mae Hague said she no longer buys expensive items amid the burglary
Molly-Mae Hague said she no longer buys expensive items amid the burglary. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague admitted she now spends thousands of pounds a month on security
Molly-Mae Hague admitted she now spends thousands of pounds a month on security. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Insisting that she no longer splurges on expensive items, Molly-Mae went on to say: “Obviously having ‘nice things’ can literally mean anything.

“But in regards to the jewellery that I used to buy; watches, nice bags, really expensive clothes and stuff, I think most definitely the interest in that for me has just disappeared since the robbery.”

Explaining why she now no longer invests her money in luxury items, Molly-Mae said: “Why would I want to ever own something that is going to compromise mine and Tommy’s safety?

“It’s just absolutely not worth it in my eyes. So yeah, my opinion has definitely changed."

Molly-Mae Hague insisted that her views on buying expensive items have changed since the burglary
Molly-Mae Hague insisted that her views on buying expensive items have changed since the burglary. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy have moved into a brand new home since the burglary
Molly-Mae and Tommy have moved into a brand new home since the burglary. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

“In my eyes, the only watch I need at the moment is - I’m not even joking - is my Apple Watch,” she added while laughing.

Molly-Mae and Tommy’s former Manchester home got burgled in October last year while they were both in London for the social media star’s Beauty Works event.

£800,000 of their belongings was said to be stolen, leaving them ‘with nothing’.

The couple have now amped up their security, with Molly-Mae admitting they now spend 'thousands of pounds a month' on safety measures.

