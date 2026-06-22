Molly-Mae reveals surprising inspiration behind her son's name Midas

Molly-Mae and Tommy revealed the name of their her son Midas on Tommy's boxing shorts. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the real reason she named her and Tommy Fury's son Midas.

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Before Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their son Midas, Molly had already said she thought people might be unsure about the name and was convinced everyone would struggle to pronounce it.

There was so much speculation around what she would call her son, especially as their daughter is named after the popular Disney character Bambi. The parents chose to reveal Midas' name during Tommy's most recent fight, where he wore shorts with Midas across the waistband.

Midas is the name of a Greek king who is associated with wealth. However, Molly has now revealed that it wasn't Greek Mythology that inspired the name.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their son Midas in June. Picture: Instagram

Why is Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's son called Midas?

Speaking in a recent vlog, Molly explained how Midas actually came to her after watching a film about boxing robots.

She said: "Midas is not named after the Greek king. This is the most random story. I actually found the name from watching a film called Real Steel.

"Which is the most random film, it's basically like Transformers. It's like the most not me film ever. When I was showing my mum it the other week, she was like, 'this is so like random for you to like this film'."

She added: "But it's actually such a great film, it's got Hugh Jackman in it and it's a film about robots boxing."

The 2011 film 'Real Steel' inspired Molly-Mae's son's name Midas. Picture: DreamWorks Pictures

Laughing, Molly went on: "It's a film about boxing robots basically and one of the robots in the film that was boxing was called Midas.

"This was years ago. I heard the name and I thought, 'wow that's a really cool, strong name'. Like Midas, I've never heard of that before. I just thought 'Midas Fury, wow what a strong name'."

She said that when she shared the name with Tommy he "fell in love with it". She said that this was years ago and that Midas had always been the name they'd been thinking for boy after she watched the film.

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