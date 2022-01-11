How Many Followers Has Molly-Mae Hague Lost After Viral Podcast Comments?

11 January 2022, 11:15

Molly-Mae has lost thousands of followers since her comments on success went viral
Molly-Mae has lost thousands of followers since her comments on success went viral. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague is returning to social media after facing backlash for comments she made about privilege and background, but how many followers has she lost?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has been at the centre of headlines this week – firstly for rumours boyfriend Tommy Fury had proposed in New York and secondly for comments she made on the Diary of a CEO podcast which went viral.

In the clip the Creative Director for PrettyLittleThing said ‘everyone has the same 24 hours in a day’ and ‘if you want something enough, you can achieve it’ – comments which were branded tone deaf when the video gained traction on Twitter.

Molly faced backlash for ignoring social and wealth inequality.

Molly-Mae Hague Posts Apology After Backlash Over Comments On Privilege

Over the few days the video was trending the 22-year-old lost thousands of followers, but how many did she actually lose?

Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

At the time of writing, Molly-Mae has lost over 40,000 Instagram followers, but she still has a whopping 6.2 million fans on the platform.

When the video first went viral last week she lost 20,000.

The fashion influencer has since apologised ‘to people who have been affected negatively or misunderstood’ what she said in the podcast.

“I wanted to come back online today as normal but I feel like before I do I just wanted to say this,” she began.

Molly-Mae faced backlash for comments she made about her success in a podcast
Molly-Mae faced backlash for comments she made about her success in a podcast. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae has apologised to 'anyone affected' by the comments she made
Molly-Mae has apologised to 'anyone affected' by the comments she made. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.”

She continued: “I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.”

Molly-Mae ended it with: “Love to you all, always x.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the behind-the-scenes snaps of After Ever Happy as fans gear up for After 4

All The After Ever Happy Teasers & Behind-The-Scenes Photos Ahead Of Release Date

What does Louis Tomlinson have in store for 2022?

What Is Louis Tomlinson Doing In 2022? From New Music To Tour

All the details on season 3 of Euphoria

Will There Be Euphoria Season 3? From Cast To Release Date

Zendaya has shot to stardom in titles including Euphoria, Spider-Man and Dune

Who Is Zendaya? Facts Including Real Name, Boyfriend And Where She’s From Revealed

Who is Jacob Elordi dating in 2021?

Who Is Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend? His Exes And Dating History Revealed

Everything you need to know about the summer bank holiday

The Four-Day Bank Holiday Weekend: When Is The Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News