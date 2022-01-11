How Many Followers Has Molly-Mae Hague Lost After Viral Podcast Comments?

Molly-Mae has lost thousands of followers since her comments on success went viral. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague is returning to social media after facing backlash for comments she made about privilege and background, but how many followers has she lost?

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has been at the centre of headlines this week – firstly for rumours boyfriend Tommy Fury had proposed in New York and secondly for comments she made on the Diary of a CEO podcast which went viral.

In the clip the Creative Director for PrettyLittleThing said ‘everyone has the same 24 hours in a day’ and ‘if you want something enough, you can achieve it’ – comments which were branded tone deaf when the video gained traction on Twitter.

Molly faced backlash for ignoring social and wealth inequality.

Over the few days the video was trending the 22-year-old lost thousands of followers, but how many did she actually lose?

Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

At the time of writing, Molly-Mae has lost over 40,000 Instagram followers, but she still has a whopping 6.2 million fans on the platform.

When the video first went viral last week she lost 20,000.

The fashion influencer has since apologised ‘to people who have been affected negatively or misunderstood’ what she said in the podcast.

“I wanted to come back online today as normal but I feel like before I do I just wanted to say this,” she began.

Molly-Mae faced backlash for comments she made about her success in a podcast. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae has apologised to 'anyone affected' by the comments she made. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent. I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.”

She continued: “I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only to tell my story and inspire from my own experience.”

Molly-Mae ended it with: “Love to you all, always x.”

