Molly-Mae Hague Responds To ‘DM’ing Jake Paul’ & Brands Messages Fake

Molly-Mae Hague responded to Jake Paul's 'screenshots'. Picture: Instagram / Getty

Molly-Mae Hague is less than impressed about being dragged into Jake Paul’s internet pranks.

Molly-Mae Hague swiftly denied sliding into Jake Paul’s DMs after he shared screenshots claiming she privately messaged him.

Love Island star Molly-Mae said “times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM… photoshop is scary” in response to the ‘messages’.

YouTuber Jake first dragged Molly-Mae’s name into his virtual trash talk with Tommy Fury a few months ago when he claimed she messaged him before she entered Love Island – where she found happiness with now-beau Tommy in 2019.

Jake Paul claimed Molly-Mae slid into his DMs before Love Island. Picture: Jake Paul/Instagram

Jake Paul has been goading Tommy Fury for months. Picture: Getty

“Might be coming to America and have always been a fan of your videos,” the alleged message said with a white heart emoji. “Maybe you can show me around?”

Fans have been quick to defend Molly-Mae, pointing out the white heart emoji wasn’t introduced until 2019 – a year after the alleged DM which is dated 15 October 2018.

The fashion blogger's name and Instagram handle were also the wrong way round.

Jake’s online spat with Molly-Mae’s boyfriend has been ongoing since Tommy’s brother, boxing star Tyson Fury, said they should meet in the ring.

That was way back at the start of March and the sportsmen have only been exchanging virtual jabs ever since.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been the subject of Jake Paul's online taunts. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM....🥴🥴 photoshop is scary. — Molly-Mae (@mollymaehague) May 20, 2021

This week, Tyson posted a video urging Jake to fight his little brother, which Jake responded to calling the siblings "desperate"

He replied: "It's quite embarrassing. The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram, talking about Jake Paul, begging me to fight his brother."

We have a feeling it won't be long before these two finally get in the ring.

